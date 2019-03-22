IAR Systems Extends Design and Code Generation Tool Visual State With Java and C#

IAR Visual State enables users to graphically design state machines and generate source code that is 100 percent compliant with the design

UPPSALA, Sweden, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, has launched version 10.1 of the graphical modeling tool IAR Visual State. The new version extends the code generation to include Java and C# in addition to C and C++.

The design and code generation tool IAR Visual State is based on state machines and helps developers bring order to their designs and speed up their projects. IAR Visual State generates very compact code that is compliant with the MISRA C/C++ coding standards. In addition, documentation is generated. The ability to now graphically develop Java/C# applications in the same environment as C/C++ applications dramatically reduces the risk of accidentally creating differences in functions and simplifies maintenance when developing systems containing both embedded and mobile/PC applications. Simulation and validation can be performed simultaneously for the different variants of the application, which ensures code quality and simplifies project management.

"By enabling our user to bring their Java or C# application into the same environment as their embedded application, we help them minimize the risk of deviations and ensure all critical functions of their applications are aligned," says Anders Holmberg, Chief Strategy Officer, IAR Systems. "IAR Visual State is primarily used by our customers within industries with high demands on code quality and validation, such as the automotive industry, and we now provide them with another way of simplifying their development and manage complex applications."

With IAR Visual State, developers can speed up time to prototype and shorten time to market. For efficient teamwork, smart features for organizing and modularizing the design is available. The tool is integrated with the complete C/C++ compiler and debugger toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench, enabling developers to debug on hardware with graphical animation, set breakpoints at state-machine level and trace and log functionality.

More product information and evaluation licenses are available at www.iar.com/visualstate.

Editor's Note: IAR Systems, IAR Embedded Workbench, Embedded Trust, IAR Connect, C-SPY, C-RUN, C-STAT, IAR Visual State, IAR KickStart Kit, I-jet, I-jet Trace, I-scope, IAR Academy, IAR, and the logotype of IAR Systems are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by IAR Systems AB. All other product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

IAR Systems contacts

Stefan Skarin

CEO, IAR Systems

Tel: +46-18-16-78-00,

E-mail: stefan.skarin@iar.com

