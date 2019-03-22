NEC Energy Solutions (NEC ES) has finished installing an 8 MW, 7.5 MWh grid storage system (GSS) in Switzerland for Elektrizitätswerke des Kantons Zürich (EKZ).EKZ, one of Switzerland's largest power distributors, owns and runs the GSS, which NEC ES says is the European country's biggest installed storage project. EKZ is using the system to provide stability to the grid by mitigating frequency deviations. However, the GSS could also be used to provide additional ancillary services, with a payback of five to seven years, according to an online statement. The system has been installed close to ...

