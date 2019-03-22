sprite-preloader
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Treasury Stock

PR Newswire

London, March 22

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company")

Treasury Shares

The Company announces that, following the transfer of 856 'A' Ordinary shares from the Treasury Shares Account to participants exercising Share Options under the Company's Executive Share Option Scheme, the number of 'A' ordinary shares of £0.40 each in issue is 33,578,093 of which 1,568,529 (4.67%) are Treasury shares.

Enquiries:

Bethan Flavin

Company Secretarial Assistant

020 8996 2105

22 March 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire