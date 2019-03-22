TAIPEI, TAIWAN, Mar 22, 2019 - (Media OutReach) - The major markets of Asia, America, Europe and the Middle East continue to boom. The construction industry is growing continuously, and the automotive industry regularly reports records in sales. Fastener production is one sector benefitting most, especially Taiwanese producers.The numbers clearly demonstrate the strengths and competitiveness of Taiwanese fastener companies. The largest markets and producers are China (19%), USA (18%), Japan (10%), Germany (8%) and Taiwan (5%). Taiwan is already the third largest exporter of binding and fastening products worldwide. Tu-Chin Tsai, Chairman of TAIWAN INDUSTRIAL FASTENERS INSTITUTE (TIFI) confirmed: "With 1,650 factories employing 35,000 industry personnel, Taiwan's fastener industry exported more than 1.65 million tons of fasteners in 2018, to over 150 countries around the world".At the Stuttgart Fastener Fair, the three Taiwanese market representatives, BOLTUN CORPORATION, ANCHOR FASTENERS INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD and SUPER NUT INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD presented their extensive product portfolios and introduced themselves as an inexpensive and innovative alternative, especially for the construction and automotive sectors. Germany is regarded as the most lucrative and most important sales market after the USA. Thus, the main goal is to take the market share from the German top dogs.Diversified product portfolioFounded in 1988, BOLTUN CORPORATION today employs approximately 3,800 people worldwide and recently generated turnover of approximately $US 600 million. The company develops and produces tools and considers itself the leading producer of fastening elements in the automotive sector. Jason Chen, Sales Director of BOLTON CORPORATION explains: "Boltun offers a wide range of products, such as fastening elements for automobiles and wind turbines, metal components and stamped parts. Also included are i.a. high-tensile bolts made of 10.9- and 12.9-steel, which are VW-approved."Family business with a long traditionSUPER NUT INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD gained an international reputation in development and production of rivets and special connectors for the automotive sector. The family business relies on its range of blind rivet nuts, clinch parts, as well as its run and sleeve nuts. "Over 30 years of experience in manufacturing further enables the development of solutions according to specific customer requirements, such as extremely thin walls with severe internally threaded parts", says Emily Chou, Sales Manager.ETA-approvals for fastening elements in the construction areaANCHOR FASTENERS INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD. focuses on high quality binding elements for the construction, automotive and electronics industries, as well as medical technology. Particularly in the construction sector, the company offers sophisticated, heavy-duty anchors with a European technical rating (approval) and CE-certifications. "We want to introduce our ETA-certificated heavy-duty anchors as well as bolt anchors, concrete screws and internal threaded anchors (drop-in anchors) developed for building construction and civil engineering to a wide, particularly European, expert audience", says Executive Vice General Manager Johnson Chang. Apart from steel anchors, the company also produces fasteners made from metals such as aluminum and brass. Additionally, ANCHOR FASTENERS INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD possesses the highest production capacity for rivet nuts in Taiwan.Largest fastener fair in TaiwanWhile Taiwanese companies target Europe by presenting themselves professionally at European fairs and events, European firms can introduce themselves to the Asian market through one of the biggest fastener fairs, FASTENER TAIWAN, held in the northern city of Kaohsiung. All highlights and opportunities related to FASTENER TAIWAN 2020 are illustrated by Jessica Cheng, Project Manager, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA). Interested companies will find additional information and contact persons through the following link https://www.fastenertaiwan.com.tw/.About the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA)The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) was founded in 1970 to help Taiwanese enterprises expand their global reach. Over the past 40 years, TAITRA has played a key role in the development of Taiwan's economy. TAITRA is jointly sponsored by the government and industry associations and is widely viewed by the international business community as the business gateway to Taiwan. For more information, please visit www.taitra.org.tw or www.taiwantrade.com.tw.Press contact: Ming LiE-mail: snake9370@taitra.org.twSource: TAITRACopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.