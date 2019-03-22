New Age Beverages Corporation Announces Timing for 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

Investor conference call scheduled for 08:30 EST on Friday, March 29, 2019 to review financial performance, discuss major operational progress, provide an outlook for 2019, and answer investor questions

DENVER, CO / ACESSWIRE / March 22, 2019 / NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORPORATION (NASDAQ: NBEV), the Colorado and Utah-based organic and natural beverage company intending to become the world's leading healthy beverages and lifestyles company, today announced that it will hold an investor conference call on Friday, March 29, at 8:30 AM EST to discuss the Company's full year financial results for the period ending December 31, 2018.

Interested investors can dial into the conference call to hear the details of management's update and participate in a question and answer session.

Date: Friday, March 29, 2019

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-9210

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8049

Conference ID: New Age Beverages Corporation 2019 Annual Results Conference Call

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.newagebev.com. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website on the following day through June 29, 2019.

About New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV )

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado and Utah-based healthy beverage company dedicated to inspiring and educating consumers to 'Live Healthy.' The Company is the only one-stop-shop of healthy beverages and the only omni-channel distributed company with access to traditional retail, e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, and medical channels across 60 countries worldwide. New Age markets a portfolio of better-for-you products including the brands Tahitian Noni, TeMana, Búcha Live Kombucha, Xing, Coco-Libre, Marley, and others. New Age competes in the growth segments of the >$1 trillion-dollar non-alcoholic beverage industry and has become one of the 40 largest non-alcoholic beverage companies, one of the largest healthy beverage companies, and the fastest growing in the world over the past two years.

The Company operates the websites www.newagebev.com, www.morinda.com, www.newagehealth.com, www.mybucha.com, www.xingtea.com, www.drinkmarley.com, and www.cocolibre.com.

New Age has exclusively partnered with the world's 5th largest water charity, WATERisLIFE, to end the world water crisis with the most innovative technologies available. Donate at WATERisLIFE.com to help us EnditToday.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's current expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, financial condition and achievements of the Company including statements regarding New Age Beverage's expectation to see continued growth. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. New Age Beverages competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, NBEV undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

