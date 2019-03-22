Green Cuisine leverages Birds Eye's heritage in peas to offer families high levels of pea protein with minimal saturated fat

Entry into the U.K. follows the successful 2018 launch of Plant Protein in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) announced today the launch of Green Cuisine, a new range of meat-free products under the Birds Eye brand in the United Kingdom. Birds Eye is leveraging its heritage in peas and its market-leading position in frozen food to help accelerate the expanding market of meat-free products.

Marking Birds Eye's debut in meat-free products that include pea protein, Green Cuisine offers families healthy alternatives that contain high levels of pea protein, minimal saturated fat and are a good source of fiber. Further, Green Cuisine capitalizes on the popularity of flexitarian and meat-free diets by offering consumers a great tasting, healthy alternative from Birds Eye, a brand they know and trust. The range contains three meat-free variants -burgers, sausages and Swedish style meatballs that offer excellent taste and texture similar to meat products. Green Cuisine products are available at retailers in the United Kingdom starting March 21st and will be supported by a significant multi-channel marketing campaign.

The introduction of Green Cuisine in the United Kingdom follows the successful launch of Pease, a range of pea-protein products sold under the Findus brand in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark. Launched in both retail and foodservice channels in 2018, Pease is a ground-breaking innovation as the first texturized pea-protein in the Nordics market. Pease was recently nominated for the "Foodservice Product of the Year" award in Sweden and has an exciting slate of new products in 2019.

Stéfan Descheemaeker, Nomad Foods' Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are excited by the strategic expansion of our portfolio into plant protein, an increasingly important and fast-growing category. As the UK's market leader in frozen food and with incredible heritage in peas, Birds Eye is well positioned to accelerate growth in the plant protein category through the launch of Green Cuisine. During the past six months, Nomad Foods has introduced a unique, differentiated, and multi-regional plant protein portfolio through the launches of Pease and Green Cuisine. These launches are a testament to the development of our R&D capabilities and the exciting opportunity to expand our portfolio along emerging macro trends, notably health wellness, convenience and sustainability."

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy Nomad Foods ordinary shares, nor shall there be any sale of Nomad Foods ordinary shares in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is a leading frozen foods company building a global portfolio of best-in-class food companies and brands within the frozen category and across the broader food sector. The company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, Iglo, Aunt Bessie's and Goodfella's, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190322005062/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Taposh Bari, CFA

Nomad Foods Limited

+1-718-290-7950

Corporate Affairs

Sinead Noble

Nomad Foods Limited

+44 7885 964 374