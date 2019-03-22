sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 22.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

38,20 Euro		+0,20
+0,53 %
WKN: A115FG ISIN: IE00BLS09M33 Ticker-Symbol: PNT 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PENTAIR PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENTAIR PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,405
38,595
12:25
38,40
38,60
12:25
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENTAIR PLC
PENTAIR PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PENTAIR PLC38,20+0,53 %