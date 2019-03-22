Berlin (ots) -



- Querverweis: Bildmaterial wird über obs versandt und ist abrufbar unter http://www.presseportal.de/bilder -



- Querverweis: Video ist abrufbar unter: http://www.dpa-video.com und http://www.presseportal.de/video -



Die Deutsche Presse-Agentur dpa unterstützt einen europaweiten Aufruf für die Reform des Urheberrechts. Rund 260 Verlage, Zeitungen, Nachrichtenagenturen, Rundfunk- und TV-Anbieter sowie Produktionsfirmen und Medienschaffende haben die Initiative unterzeichnet. Im Kern fordern die Reformunterstützer eine faire Beteiligung am Geschäft mit den Inhalten, um damit ein reichhaltiges und vielfältiges Internet zu sichern, in dem Information und Kultur ihren festen Platz haben.



Der Aufruf im Wortlaut:



Das Internet und seine Nutzer brauchen freie und vielfältige Medien



Das Europäische Parlament wird Ende März endgültig über die Urheberrechtsrichtlinie für das digitale Zeitalter abstimmen. Diese Regelung, über die fast drei Jahre lang intensiv diskutiert wurde, würde sicherstellen, dass Medien und Künstler einen Teil der Online-Einnahmen aus ihren eigenen Arbeiten erhalten. Bisher haben die US-amerikanischen Internet-Giganten den Löwenanteil dieser Gelder abgeschöpft. Bei der Urheberrechtsrichtlinie geht es um viel - für die Presse, die Künstler, die Demokratie und die Kultur. Deshalb ziehen die großen Internet-Plattformen mit außergewöhnlichem Aufwand gegen sie zu Felde.



Seit Monaten wird in den sozialen Netzwerken gewarnt: Falls die europäische Richtlinie zum Urheberrecht verabschiedet wird, bedeutet dies das Todesurteil für die Freiheit des Internets. Nutzer hätten dann keinen freien Zugang zu Internetdiensten mehr. Kreativität und Information würden erstickt, der Zensur werde Tür und Tor geöffnet.



Demnach würden wir verlieren, was zu einem wesentlichen Bestandteil unseres Lebens geworden ist: ein kostenloses Internet mit direktem Zugang zu einer nahezu unbegrenzten Fülle an Nachrichten, Kultur, Unterhaltung und Informationen. Eine schockierende Aussicht, die auf zehntausenden Websites verbreitet wurde. Sogar eine Petition "Rettet das Internet" ist im Umlauf. Wer würde nicht für eine solche Sache kämpfen?



Würden Nutzer nun tatsächlich zahlen müssen, um auf das Internet zuzugreifen und Dateien auszutauschen? Nein. Die Richtlinie ist klar. Nur große Internet-Plattformen mit hohen Einnahmen werden verpflichtet, Medien, Künstlern und Autoren zu vergüten.



Würden sie damit in den Ruin getrieben? Weit davon entfernt. Dank ihrer marktbeherrschenden Stellung schöpfen die beiden größten US-amerikanischen Internet-Plattformen derzeit fast 80 Prozent der Online-Werbeeinnahmen ab. Das sind Dutzende Milliarden Dollar pro Jahr. Ein paar hundert Millionen an die Urheber von Inhalten zu zahlen, würde nicht ihr Todesurteil bedeuten, genauso wenig wie einen Mindestbetrag an Steuern in Europa zu entrichten.



Das ist das, was alle anderen Unternehmen tun, wenn sie Inhalte verkaufen: Sie bezahlen die Menschen, die sie produzieren.



Eine weitere Unwahrheit, die von den Lobbyisten verbreitet wurde: Die Richtlinie führe zu Zensur. Eine Absurdität, wenn wir uns vor Augen führen, dass Journalisten den Kampf gegen die Zensur mit ihrem Leben bezahlt haben. Sollten tatsächlich Artikel oder Lieder aus dem Internet verschwinden, dann nur deshalb, weil die großen Plattformen dies so wollen. Derzeit drohen sie Medien und Künstlern damit, genau dieses zu tun. Und das nur aus einem einzigen Grund: Sie wollen sie nicht entschädigen.



Dies ist keine leere Drohung: In der Vergangenheit wurden die Inhalte der Medien eines europäischen Landes bereits einmal von einem führenden Suchanbieter kurzzeitig nicht mehr "erfasst", nachdem diese Medien auf eine Vergütung gedrungen hatten. Und erst im vergangenen September sperrte Wikipedia Italien seine Website vor einer Abstimmung über die Urheberrechtsrichtlinie, nur um Nutzer davor zu warnen, wie das Internet aussehen würde, wenn die Urheberrechtsrichtlinie angenommen würde. Eine merkwürdige Warnung, da Wikipedia nicht einmal von der Richtlinie betroffen ist.



Genau um solche Szenarien zu vermeiden, bündeln die EU-Staaten ihre Kräfte. Die EU ist ein Markt, den die Internet-Giganten nicht ignorieren können.



Tatsächlich ist die freie Presse bedroht: nämlich in einer Welt ohne Urheberrechtsrichtlinie. Einer Welt, in der die Einnahmen weiterhin einzig den Internet-Plattformen zufließen und den Medien nach und nach die Existenzgrundlage entzogen würde. Diese Welt existiert bereits: Dutzende Zeitungen haben bereits dicht machen müssen. Die Demokratie ist eindeutig in Gefahr.



Ja, das Internet braucht eine vielfältige und freie Presse. Ja, es muss vor Fake News, Manipulation der öffentlichen Meinung, staatlicher Propaganda, Wirtschaftslobbyismus und Trollen geschützt werden. Ja, es braucht eine lebendige Demokratie. Aber dafür brauchen wir unabhängige, kritische Medien, die von ihrer Arbeit leben können. Die Verabschiedung dieser Richtlinie ist eine Frage von Leben und Tod für die Medien und entscheidend für das Überleben vieler Künstler und Autoren. Es ist auch eine Frage des Überlebens für ein reichhaltiges und vielfältiges Internet, in dem Information und Kultur ihren festen Platz haben.



Unterzeichner:



Belgien - Belga News Agency, Patrick Lacroix, CEO - Het Nieuwsblad/De Gentenaar, Liesbeth Van Impe, Editor-in-chief - La Dernière Heure Jean-Marc Gheraille, Editor-in-Chief - Le Soir, Alain Lallemand, Reporter at large, Le Soir (Belgium), Lorenzo Natali Prize 2000, Sigma Delta Chi Awards 2002 and 2007. Co-founder and administrator, European Investigative Networks (EIC). - La Libre Belgique, Dorian de Meeûs, Editor-in-Chief - La Libre Belgique, Christophe Lamfalussy, Senior Correspondent, La Libre Belgique; laureate of the 'Prix Dexia du journalisme'. Co-author of 'Molenbeek-sur-Djihad'. - Press Club Brussels Europe, Labaki Maroun, Former head of world desk at Le Soir, president of Press Club Brussels Europe. - RTL Be, Christophe Giltay Grand Reporter à RTL - TVI Carte de presse belge N°: F03543 - RTL Be, Jean-Pierre Martin Reporter at large since 1984 for RTL Belgique . Has covered the main conflicts in the world during the last 30 years. He works more specifically on Middle East and Central Africa and the year he spent in 1994 in Rwanda left its mark on him.



Bulgarien - 24 chasa, Georgi Milkov, Special foreign correspondent of 24 chasa - Capital.bg, Rumiana Chervenkova, Editor-in-chief of the economic information website capital.bg - Magazine Club Z, Veselin Zhelev, Commentateur politique du magazine Club Z - Sega Daily, Svetsolav Terziev, Analyst for The Sega Daily, PhD in Journalism, professor in Journalism at the University of Sofia and the Institute of Economy of Sofia, shortlisted laureate for the European Press Prize 2015



Dänemark - Mogens Blicher Bjerregård, President - Lars Vesterløkke, Chefredaktør/adm. direktør,



Deutschland - Der Spiegel, Christoph Reuter, Middle East correspondent for Der Spiegel (Germany), Reporter of the Year awarded by Medium Magazine in 2012, best non-fiction book in 2015 (awarded by NDR, the broadcasting corporation), Bayeux Calvados-Normandy Prize for War Reporters 2015. - Der Spiegel, Fiona Ehlers, War and Crisis Reporter for Der Spiegel, ex foreign correspondent in Italy, Liberty Award 2008, EMMA award, Children's Rights Award - Der Tagesspiegel, Caroline Fetscher, Reporter and columnist for Der Tagesspiegel, Germany. She has covered among other issues the Kosovo war of 1999 and the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague - Die Zeit, Wolfgang Bauer, Reporter of the Chief Editor of Die Zeit (Germany), Bayeux Calvados-Normandy Prize for War Reporters in 2013, 2015 (Special Prize Prix Ouest-France Jean-Marin) and 2016, Nannen Prize for the Best Documentary 2016, Liberty Award 2016, Catholic Media Prize 2012 - dpa, Peter Kropsch, Vorsitzender der Geschäftsführung dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (Hamburg) - Katholische Nachrichten-Agentur GmbH, Ludwig Ring-Eifel, Editor in chief of Katholische Nachrichten-Agentur GmbH - RTL- Allemagne, Antonia Rados, Chief foreign correspondent of RTL-TV (Germany), German Television award 2003, Romy- award for best TV Documentary 2003 and Hanns- Joachim Friedrichs- award, Special mention of the Jury for a documentary at the Bayeux Calvados-Normandy Prize. Dr. Rainer Hildebrandt Medal 2011, Hildegard von Bingen Award 2012. Emmy nomination 2013 and several other awards, including twice the Bavarian TV- award and twice the Austrian Romy-award for documentaries. - Société de production Kobalt Documentary, Katrin Sandmann, Former Reporter at large for N24/Welt, now partner and CEO of TV production company Kobalt Documentary. - Saarbrücker Zeitung, Peter Stefan Herbst, Editor in chief - Carsten Stormer, Reporter at large based in Manilla, member of the association of reporters "Zeitenspiegel", covering Cambodia, Myanmar, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Sudan. He has written several books.



Frankreich - AISNE NOUVELLE, Samir HEDDAR, Editor in chief - Arte/France télévisions, Thierry De Lestrade, Journalist réalisateur, Arte/France télévisions - Bulletin Quotidien Bulletin - BQ, Laurent BERARD-QUELIN, Rédacteur en chef, Bulletin Quotidien - BQ, président de la FNPS - CHARENTE LIBRE, Armel LE NY, Editor in chief - Courrier de Gironde, de Courrier français et de La Renaissance du Loir-et-Cher, Jean-Christophe GIRET, Deputy Editor in chief - Courrier de Gironde, de Courrier français et de La Renaissance du Loir-et-Cher, Marc-Paul LEMAY, Editor in chief - COURRIER DE LA MAYENNE, HAUT ANJOU et ECHO D'ANCENIS, Jean-Michel DESAUNAI, Managing Director - COURRIER PICARD, Mickael TASSART, Editor in chief - DAUPHINE LIBERE, Guy ABONNENC, Editor in chief - DEPECHE DU MIDI, José BIOSCA Global News Director - DNA/ALSACE/ BIEN PUBLIC / DAUPHINE LIBERE / EST REPUBLICAIN - JOURNAL DE SAONE ET LOIRE / PROGRES / REPUBLICAIN LORRAIN / VAUCLUSE MATIN / VOSGES MATIN, Pascal JALABERT, Editor in chief - DORDOGNE LIBRE, Thomas BRUNET, Editor in chief - ECHO DU BERRY, Ludovic MESNARD, Directeur délégué et rédacteur en chef - EST ECLAIR / LIBERATION CHAMPAGNE, Nicolas FOSTIER, Delegate editor - EST REPUBLICAIN / REPUBLICAIN LORRAIN / VOSGES MATIN, Sebastien GEORGES, Editor in chief - FIGARO, Alexis BREZET, Directeur des rédactions - FIGARO MAGAZINE, Laurence DE CHARRETTE, Managing Director - FIGARO MAGAZINE, Jean-Marc Gonin, Reporter at large and editor in chief of Figaro Magazine (France) - FIGARO MAGAZINE, Guillaume ROQUETTE, Directeur de la rédaction - France ANTILLES GUADELOUPE, Caroline BABLIN, Editor in chief - GROUPE CENTRE France, Olivier BONNICHON, Directeur de la coordination éditoriale - GROUPE SOGEMEDIA, Jean-Pierre DE KERRAOULT - HAUTE PROVENCE INFO, Jean-Luc ICARD, Publication Director - HEBDO DES SAVOIE, Stéphane DUCRET, Editor in chief - ICN INFORMATEUR CORSE NOUVELLE, Paul AURELLI, Publication Director Editor in chief - INDEPENDANT, Alain BAUTE, General Director - INDEPENDANT DU PAS-DE-CALAIS, Valérie SERBOURDIN, Publication director - JOURNAL D'ICI, Pierre ARCHET, Managing Director - JOURNAL DU DIMANCHE, Hervé GATTEGNO, Directeur de la Rédaction - JOURNAL DU DIMANCHE, Cyril PETIT, Secrétaire Général - Journal du Médoc, Dominique BARRET, Editor in chief - JOURNAL TOULOUSAIN, Rémi DEMERSSEMAN, Directeur de la publication - JOURNAUX DE LOIRE ( Courrier de l'Ouest, Maine Libre, Presse Océan), Marc DEJEAN, Directeur des rédactions - LA DEPECHE DU MIDI, Lionel LAPARADE, Editor in chief - LA LOZERE NOUVELLE, Calude DONNADIEU, Director - La Renaissance Lochois, Pierre SCHMIDT, Editor in chief - LA SEMAINE DU PAYS BASQUE, Jean-Philippe SEGOT, Président - La Vie corrézienne et du Semeur Hebdo Cyril GRÉGHI, Editor in chief - La Voix du Nord, Patrick Jankielewicz, Editor in chief - La Voix du Nord, Pierre Mauchamp, Managing Director - L'ABEILLE DE LA TERNOISE, Benoit CAILLIEZ, Directeur délégué et rédacteur en chef - L'AUXOIS LIBRE, Sylvie MEUNIER - Le Journal du Dimanche JDD, Benoit Leprince, First RS - Le Monde, Florence Aubenas, Reporter at large for Le Monde. Awards: Prix Joseph Kessel (2010) , Prix Jean Amila-Meckert (2010), Globe de Cristal (2011) , Prix d'Académie (2015). - LE PELICAN, Florence GURRIERI, Publication director - LE POHER / JOURNAL DE LA BRETAGNE, Erwan CHARTIER-LE FLOCH, Directeur de publication et rédacteur en chef - Le Progrès / LE BIEN PUBLIC / LE JOURNAL DE SAÔNE-ET-LOIRE, Xavier Antoyé, Editor in chief - LE RESISTANT, Anne CAZAUBON, Editor in chief - LES DERNIERES NOUVELLES D'ALSACE, Dominique JUNG, Editor in chief - MADAME FIGARO, Anne Florence SCHMITT, Managing Director - MEDIABASK, Antton ETCHEVERRY, Editor in chief - MIDI LIBRE, Olivier BISCAYE - NICE MATIN, Denis CARREAUX, Directeur des rédactions - NORD LITTORAL, Philippe HENON, Editor in chief - NOUVELLE REPUBLIQUE, Christophe HERIGAULT, Managing Director - NOUVELLES SEMAINE, Jacques DANCALE, Rédacteur en chef - OPINION INDEPENDANTE, Hélène DUBOE, President and CEO - OUEST-France, François-Xavier LEFRANC, Editor in chief - Paris Match, Baptiste Giroudon - PARISIEN-AUJOURD'HUI EN France, Stéphane ALBOUY, Managing Director - PARIS-NORMANDIE, Thierry RABILLER, Editor in chief - PHARE DE RE, LE LITTORAL DE LA CHARENTE MARITIME ET HAUTE SAINTONGE, Bertille SCHMIDT, Publication director - PROVENCE, Philippe SCHMIDT, Managing Director - RESEAU HEBDO ECO, Alain VEYRET, Président - safenewsrooms.org, Taha Siddiqui, Founder safenewsrooms.org / Print + TV Journalist | Instructor, SciencesPo | Human Rights Activist - SUD OUEST, Jean-Pierre DORIAN, Editor in chief - SUD OUEST, Christophe GALICHON, Managing Director - TELEGRAMME, Hubert COUDURIER, Directeur de l'Information - TELEGRAMME, Samuel PETIT Rédacteur en chef - TRIBUNE DE LYON, François SAPY, Publication director - UNION REIMS, EST-ECLAIR, ARDENNAIS, LIBERATION CHAMPAGNE, Didier LOUIS, Editor in chief - Vie corrézienne, Thibault FAUVERGUE, Deputy Editor in chief - Cécile Allegra, Réalisatrice - Patrick de Saint-Exupéry - Jean-François Delassus "Auteur realisateur / 150 hours documentaries and fictions" - Etienne Huver - Virginie Linhart, auteur - réalisatrice - Philippe Rochot, "indépendant Reporter Founder sites "Reportages pour mémoire and photo website http://philippe-rochot.piwigo.com/" - Frédéric Tonolli, Reporter at large - AFP, Fabrice Fries, President and CEO - AFP, Sammy Ketz, Albert Londres Prize - AFP Middle East Senior Reporter - AFP, Marielle Eudes, Albert Londres Prize - AFP Photo Director - AFP, Boris Bachorz, Albert Londres Prize - AFP Africa Director - AFP, Michel Moutot, Albert Londres Prize - Reporter at large - Caravelle Productions, Sylvain Lepetit, "Réalisateur et directeur de Caravelle Productions, Prix Albert Londres 2014 " - Grands-reporters.com, Jean-Paul Mari, Albert Londres Prize (1987) - Prix des Organisations Humanitaires Agena (1989) - Prix Bayeux des Correspondants de guerre, (Ouest-France), 1997 - Prix Bayeux des correspondants de guerre (1998). Prix Louis Hachette (2001) - Prix Méditerranée 2002 (pour le livre: « Il faut abattre la lune. ») - Grand Prix des Lectrices Elle 2009 et Prix 3ème Assises du journalisme (pour le livre ""Sans blessures apparentes) - Grand Prix et Prix du Public au FIGRA, Festival International du Grand Reportage d'Actualité, 2010, (pour le film ""Sans blessures apparentes"") - Prix ""Encre Marine"" 2018 (pour "" En dérivant avec Ulysse"") - Directeur du site grands-reporters.com - Le Figaro, Adrien Jaulmes, Reporter at large for Le Figaro (France), Albert Londres Prize 2002, Bayeux Calvados-Normandy Prize for War Reporters 2007 - Le Monde, Christophe Ayad, Reporter at large for Le Monde (France), Albert Londres Prize 2004 - Bayeux Calvados-Normandy Prize for War Reporters 2004 - European Initiative Prize for Journalism 2016 - Libération, Luc Le Vaillant, "Portraits" Head of service et chroniqueur à Libération Albert Londres prize 1998. - Libération, Luc Mathieu, Reporter at large Libération Albert Londres prize 2015 - Paris Match, Alfred de Montesquiou, Reporter at large for Paris Match (France) - Albert Londres Prize 2012 - French Press Prize 2014 - Prix Albert Londres - Annick Cojean, President of The Albert Londres Prize, the highest French journalism award - Revue XXI, Samuel Forey, Albert Londres Prize 2017-journalist - SCAM, Lise Blanchet, Journalist - Albert Londres Prize - Président's journalists commission: SCAM - TF1, Catherine Jentile de Canecaude, Albert Londres Prize 1998 - Journalist - François Hauter, Albert Londres Prize 1986, journalist - Sorj Chalendon, Albert Londres prize 1988 - Christine Clerc, Journalist, writer, Albert Londres prize 1982 - Florence Dauchez, Journalist-editor in chief - Albert Londres prize - Prix Ondas - Prix Richelieu - Grégoire Deniau, Journalist and image reporter, Bayeux Prize for war correspondents, Albert London Prize, Angers scoop prize (5 times) - Grand Prize at the Monaco Festival - Ilaria Alpi - Prize in Italy - Banff Prize in Canada - Vatican Prize - Julien Fouchet, Reporter at large Sept à Huit / TF1 / Prix Albert Londres 2014 - Jean-Claude Guillebaud, Journalist. Prix Albert Londres 1972 - Yves Harte, Prix Albert Londres 1972 - Directeur Editorial Sud-Ouest - Frédéric Laffont, Filmmaker, Prix Albert Londres 1987. - Fabrice Launay, Journalist. Albert Londres prize (2007) - Manon Loizeau, Albert Londres Prize - Alain Louyot, Journalist - Anne Nivat, Freelance Reporter at large, Albert Londres Prize 2000. - Sophie Nivelle-Cardinale, Prix Bayeux Des Reporters de Guerre 2013 - Prix Albert Londres 2016 - Patrick Schmitt, Reporter at large. Albert Londres 1989 - Julie Bertuccelli, Albert Londres Prize - Jean-Robert Viallet, Journaliste-Réalisateur - Albert Londres prize 2010 - Nicolas Glimois, Auteur-réalisateur Prix Albert-Londres 1999



Griechenland - Antenna TV, Nicholas Vafiadis, Anchor, head of Foreign News Department, - AFP, Will Vassilopoulos, Video journalist- Rory peck prize - He went behind the camera in 2011 and has since covered topics such as Greece's economic crisis, political unrest in Egypt, Turkey and Romania, the conflict in Ukraine and most recently the migration crisis in Europe. He is the recipient of the 2016 Rory Peck Award for News for his film "Fear and Desperation: Refugees and Migrants Pour into Greece" - AFP, Aris Messinis, Chief of photography at AFP Athens - Visa d'Or - AFP, Angelos Tzortzinis, Photojournalist - Best Agency photographer Time Magazine - Athens - Macedonian Press Agency (ANA-MPA), Michalis Psilos, President & CEO of Athens - Macedonian Press Agency (ANA-MPA) - I Femirida ton Syntakton, Nicholas Voulelis, Director I Femirida ton Syntakton (the Journalists' Journal) - I Kathimerini, Nikos Konstantaras, Editor in chief - Le Centre, Tamás Richárd Bodoky, Investigative journalist and editor, and non-profit executive based in Budapest, Hungary. Bodoky has won the Gobölyös Soma Prize for investigative journalism in 2008 for his articles on Hungary's 2006 unrest and police brutality. Bodoky has won the Iustitia Regnorum Fundamentum and the Hungarian Pulitzer Memorial Prize for his investigative articles and freedom of information lawsuits on high level political corruption cases. Bodoky is Marshall Memorial Fellowship alumni, and member of international investigative journalism networks. In 2011 Bodoky co-founded Hungarian watchdog NGO and investigative journalism center atlatszo.hu, where he serves as editor and director.



Irland - Geraldine Kennedy, Former editor of The Irish Times (Ireland) 2002-2011, the first woman editor in the newspaper's history and the first woman editor of a national daily in Western Europe. - Irish Times, Lara Marlowe, Correspondent of The Irish Times. As a foreign correspondent for The Irish Times since 1996, Lara Marlowe has covered France, Barack Obama's first term in office and a dozen wars including former Yugoslavia, Iraq and Afghanistan. She has won three press awards.



Italien - ANSA, Stefano Allessandri, General director - ANSA, Luigi Contu, Editor in chief - Corriere della Sera, Lorenzo Cremonesi, Reporter at large for Corriere della Sera (Italy). He covered conflicts from the Israeli-Palestinians to Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, and Ukraine. He got numerous awards, the most recent "Il Premiolino" in Milan. - Corriere della Sera, Aldo Cazzullo - Corriere della Sera, Rugiero Corcella - Corriere della Sera, Paolo Fallai - Corriere della Sera, Giuliana Ferraino - Corriere della Sera, Cinzia Fiori - Corriere della Sera, Angelini Luca - Corriere della Sera, Luigi Ripamonti - Corriere della Sera, Irene Soave - Corriere della Sera, Carlo Vulpio - La Stampa, Alberto Abburrà, Deputy chief Digital Desk, La Stampa - La Stampa, Francesco Bei, Chief of the Roma bureau, La Stampa - La Stampa, Maurizio Molinari, Editor in chief, La Stampa - La Stampa, Marco Zatterin, Deputy editor in chief, La Stampa - La Stampa, Marco Bresolin, Brussels correspondent, La Stampa - La Stampa, Paolo Mastrolilli, US correspondent, La Stampa - La Stampa, Christian Rocca, Journalist, La Stampa - La Stampa, Marco Sodano, Chief of the Digital Desk, La Stampa - Mattino di Padova, Paolo Cagnan, Deputy editor in chief Mattino di Padova - Mattino di Padova, Paolo Possamai, Editor in chief Mattino di Padova - Messaggero Veneto, Omar Monestier, Editor in chief Messaggero Veneto



Kroatien - Croatian News Agency, Hina Damir Hainski, Board Adviser - Croatia membre du Conseil EU Journalismfund.eu, Sasa Lekovic, Freelance investigative reporter, editor and trainer & media consultant; Investigative Journalism Center president; EU Journalismfund.eu Advisory Board member - Athens News Agency, Aristidis Viketos, correspondence of the Athens News Agency



Lettland - Uldis Dreiblats, Investigative journalist and publisher, winner of the Bonnier Prize (1998) and Excellence Award of the Latvian Journalists' Union (2007).



Litauen - Lithuanian journalist's union, Dainius Radzevicius, Chairman of Lithuanian journalists' union (450 members. LJU is a member of IFJ and EFJ) - Sarunas Cerniauskas, Team of investigative reporters for TV programme "15min Investigative Unit" (Lithuania), winners of the International Peter Greste Freedom Of Speech Award 2017, Shortlisted at European Press Prize 2017; winners of the Lithuanian Journalists' Union Vytautas Gedgaudas Prize for Journalism 2018, winners of the Investigative Journalism Award of Vilnius University Institute of Journalism 2017 and 2018. - Birute Davidonyte, Team of investigative reporters for TV programme "15min Investigative Unit" (Lithuania), winners of the International Peter Greste Freedom Of Speech Award 2017, Shortlisted at European Press Prize 2017; winners of the Lithuanian Journalists' Union Vytautas Gedgaudas Prize for Journalism 2018, winners of the Investigative Journalism Award of Vilnius University Institute of Journalism 2017 and 2018. - Dovydas Pancerovas, Team of investigative reporters for TV programme "15min Investigative Unit" (Lithuania), winners of the International Peter Greste Freedom Of Speech Award 2017, Shortlisted at European Press Prize 2017; winners of the Lithuanian Journalists' Union Vytautas Gedgaudas Prize for Journalism 2018, winners of the Investigative Journalism Award of Vilnius University Institute of Journalism 2017 and 2018.



Luxemburg - Le Quotidien, Fabien Grasser - Le Quotidien, Charles Michel - Tageblatt Dhiraj Sabharwal, Editor-in-chief of Tageblatt (Luxembourg), European Newspaper of the Year 2018 (European Newspaper Awards / Category: Local Newspaper)



Malta - Times of Malta, Ray Bugeja, Editor Times of Malta



Niederlande - New York Times à Téhéran, Thomas Erdbrink, Bureau Chief of the New York Times in Tehran and reporter for De Volkskrant. His TV series "Our man in Tehran" won the top tv and journalism awards in the Netherlands in 2016, the Zilveren Nipkov award and two Tegel awards.



Österreich - APA, Clemens Pig, President and CEO of APA - Austrian Press Agency President of Group39 - Independet European News Agencies Vice-President of Keystone-SDA, Suisse News Agency Member of the Board of Directors of MINDS International Member of the Supervisory Board of Austrian Association of Cooperatives Austria MediaManager of the Year 2018 - Der Standard, Oscar Bronner, Publisher, Der Standard - Kurier, Helmut Brandstätter, Editorialist of Kurier (Austria)



Polen - Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, Krzysztof Jedlak, Editor in chief indépendant Dziennik Gazeta - Poland Press Andrzej Skworz, Editor in chief mensuel Press - Radio ZET, Katarzyna Buszkowska, Directrice de l'information, Radio ZET - TVN, Wojciech Bojanowski, Reporter for TVN (Poland), Journalist of the Year 2017 and Prize in Investigative Journalism awarded by Polish media - Tygodnik Powszechny, Wojciech Jagielski, Formerly reporter at Gazeta Wyborcza and the PAP agency, currently reporter for Tygodnik Powszechny. Winner of several awards, including the Tischner Prize, the Fikus Prize and le Prix Spécial Grand Press 2011. - ZPAF and ZAIKS, Wojciech Druszcz, photograph, membre de l'Association polonaise des Artistes Photographes (ZPAF) et de l'Association des Artistes et Compositeurs Polonais (ZAIKS).



Portugal - Lusa agency, Mário Cruz, photographer at Lusa agency



Rumänien - Agerpres, Claudia Nicolae, Chief editor Agerpres



Slowakei - Dennik N, Andrej Ban, Staff reporter of Dennik N (Slovakia) and conflict areas photographer, eight times Best Journalist in Slovakia - TASR, Marian Kolar, Editor-in-chief of TASR, the biggest Slovak news agency



Slowenien - quotidien Delo, Novica Mihajlovic, Editor at Novica Mihajlovic at Delo daily newspaper



Spanien - El Mundo, Javier Espinosa, Reporter at large for El Mundo (Spain), Bayeux Calvados-Normandy Prize for War Reporters 1999, 2005 2006 and 2012, International Journalism Prize "King of Spain" 2000 - El Pais, Maria Ángeles Espinosa Azofra, Reporter at large for El Pais, Prize Ortega y Gasset for war reporting in Afghanistan 2001 and Irak 2003, Prize Víctor de la Serna for foreign correspondents 2011 - Javier Bauluz, Independent War Reporter and Photographer, Pulitzer Prize in Journalism in 1995 - Ignacio Cembrero, Independent reporter (Spain), Former foreign correspondent of El País - José M. Seage, Independent journalist, former Bagdad Bureau chief of Agencia EFE



Schweden - Agence de presse suédoise TT, Jonas Eriksson, CEO and director of editorial for the Swedish press agency TT - STT, Kimmo Pietinen, CEO STT



Tschechische Republik - CTK, Radka Markova, Editor-in-chief Czech News Agency (CTK), Journalist Quail 2003 (dedicated to outstanding Czech journalists below 33) - Sport (daily) and isport.cz, Lukas Tomek, Editor-in-chief - Blesk (daily) and Aha! (daily), Radek Lain, Editor-in-chief - CTK Czeck News Agency, Majstr Jiri, President - Czech Radio, Lucie Vopalenska, Czech Radio journalist, Ferdinand Peroutka Prize 1998 - Czech television, Jakub Szanto, Middle East reporter for Czech Television in 2013-2018, Ferdinand Peroutka Prize 2017 - Denik (daily), Roman Gallo, Editor-in-chief - Digizone.cz, Filip Rozanek, Editor-in-chief - Flowee.cz, Zdenek Strnad, Editor-in-chief - iDNES.cz, Frantisek Strnad, Editor - Info.cz, Michal Pur, Editor-in-chief - Lidove noviny (daily) and www.lidovky.cz, Veselin Vackov, Editor-in-chief



Vereinigtes Königreich - Daily Telegraph, Tim Butcher, Bestselling author and former Daily Telegraph Middle East Correspondent and African Bureau Chief. Awards: 2003 winner UK Press Gazette Team Reporting Award; 2007 shortlisted Foreign Press Association's Foreign Correspondent of the Year; 2010 winner Honorary Doctorate for journalism University of Northampton; 2013 winner Mungo Park explorer medal, Royal Scottish Geographical Society. - Guardian News & Media, Jason Burke, Senior correspondent, Guardian News & Media; best-selling author. - Press Association, Clive Marchall, CEO - The Guardian, Martin Chulov, Middle East correspondent for The Guardian (United-Kingdom), Orwell Prize 2015, Journalist of the year by the Foreign Press Association (FPA) 2015. - The Independent, Patrick Cockburn, Reporter at large for The Independent (United-Kingdom), 2014 Foreign Reporter of the Year (The Press Awards), 2014 Foreign Affairs Journalist of the Year (British Journalism Awards UK Press Gazette), 2013 Foreign Commentator of the Year (Editorial Intelligence Comment Awards), 2010 International Media Awards Peace Through Media Award, 2009 Orwell Prize, 2006 James Cameron Prize, 2005 Martha Gellhorn Prize. - Time of London, Anthony Loyd, War correspondent for the Time of London; one of Britain's most decorated war reporters (15 awards), among his awards are: the Ischia international award, Bayeux Calvados, Amnesty International, UK press awards lifetime achievement, British press awards Foreign correspondent (twice) and Brit press awards feature writer once; David Blundy award 1993; and several Foreign Press Awards.



Zypern - Department of Politis newspaper and Union of Cyprus Journalists, Giannis Seitanides, Chief editor of Economic Department of Politis newspaper, treasurer of the Union of Cyprus Journalists - OMEGA TV, Christos Georgiou, Chief editor at OMEGA TV - Phileleftheros newspaper and Union of Cyprus Journalists, Lenia Karatzia, Journalist at Phileleftheros newspaper, vice president of the Union of Cyprus Journalists - Politis, Katia Savva, Editor, Politis Newspaper; winner of the Cyprus News Agency Award 2017; awarded an Honorary Distinction by the Cypriot NGO AWARE as part of its 'Respect - Accept - Integrate' campaign on asylum, migration and integration. - Sigma TV et PDG de Dias group, Chrysanthos Tsouroullis, Editor-in-chief of Sigma TV and CEO of Dias group. - Simerini, " 24Hours" and member of the Committee of the Union of Cyprus Journalists, Marios Demetriou, Reporter for daily newspaper Simerini. columnist for the weekly newspaper " 24Hours" and member of the Committee of the Union of Cyprus Journalists. - Union of Cyprus Journalists, Christos Christophides, General secretary of the Union of Cyprus Journalists - Union of Cyprus Journalists, George Frangos, President of the Union of Cyprus Journalists - Union of Cyprus Journalists, Andreas Riris, Member of the Board of Directors of the Union of Cyprus Journalists. - Union of Cyprus Journalists, Anna Georgiou Petrou, Secretary at the Union of Cyprus Journalists - Union of Cyprus Journalists, Vera Michael, secretary at the Union of Cyprus Journalists - Chloé Emmanouilidis, Freelance Journalist - George Theodoulou, Freelance journalist - Elena Stavrou, Freelance journalist - Marilena Mardapitta, Unemployed journalist



Photographers - Yann Arthus-Bertrand, Photograph, director - Dimitri Beck, head of photography for Polka - Samuel Bollendorff, Photograph, director - Auberi Edler, Grand reporter, documentary filmmaker - Corentin Fohlen, Photojournalist - Guillaume Herbaut, Photojournalist - Hubert Henrotte, Journaliste, founder of Sygma agency - Eliane Laffont, Ancienne Présidente de Sygma New York - Jean-Pierre Laffont, Photojournalist - Georges Bartoli, Photojournalist - Pascal Maitre, Photojournalist - Aris Messinis, Chief of photography at AFP Athens - Mads Nissen, photograph flimmaker and author of three books, rewarded by more than 60 international prizes, including the World Press Photo 2015 - Hans Silvester, Photograph - Czarek Sokolowski, AP veteran correspondent, Pulitzer prize 1992 - Tomasz Tomaszewski, photograph - Gael Turine, Photojournalist - Véronique de Viguerie, Photograph - Mete Zihnioglu, head of Sipa Press Agency, member of FNAPPI (National Press Photos & Information Press Federation)



OTS: dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH newsroom: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/8218 newsroom via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_8218.rss2



Pressekontakt: dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH Jens Petersen Leiter Konzernkommunikation Telefon: +49 40 4113 32843 E-Mail: pressestelle@dpa.com