After a thorough review of the preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") undertaken on the Laguna Salada Deposit, Mr. Marsh concluded that there is significant room for improvement and simplification of the flowsheet and processing plant design incorporated in the PEA. Mr. Marsh planned a test work program to evaluate the effectiveness of these concepts on a bulk sample of gravel from Laguna Salada. The test work was conducted to evaluate alternative ways of removing sulphate from the gravel proved positive. Mr. David Marsh, director of U3O8 Corp. was formerly General Manager - Technical Project Development at Paladin Energy, and was intimately involved in the design, construction and operation of two uranium production plants in Africa.

David Marsh commented, "Recent test work shows that our simplified process removes as much sulphate from the Laguna Salada gravel as the very much more complex process modelled in the PEA. These results suggest that the flowsheet for processing the Laguna Salada gravel can be significantly simplified, likely resulting in reductions in capital cost since expensive dewatering circuits would be eliminated or reduced in size".

Laguna Salada gravels contain a sulphate-bearing mineral called gypsum, that competes for the reagents that are used to extract the uranium and vanadium. The more efficiently the gypsum can be removed from the gravel, the lower the estimated cost of production of uranium and vanadium. Approximately 40% of the operating cost estimated in the PEA relates to removing sulphate from the gravel. Therefore, simplification of the process, or improved efficiency, of the removal of sulphate has a potentially large impact on estimated uranium and vanadium production costs.

Results of Test Work

The test work reported on here involved the following three steps:

The sample on which the test work was conducted was dug from within a few metres of surface on the gravel plain at Laguna Salada. The soft gravel was excavated with an excavator and was shipped to a the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organization ("ANSTO") laboratory, a statutory body of the Australian government, where it was washed with water in a rotating barrel for 5 minutes, which proved sufficient to remove the uranium-vanadium - bearing fine material from the barren pebbles; The fine material was then sieved through successively finer screens. Material that passed through a screen with 0.85mm apertures removed 57% of the gypsum originally contained in the gravel. Only 25% of the gravel passed through the 0.85mm mesh, along with 89% of the gravel's uranium and 46% of its vanadium; and Additional sulphate was removed from the uranium-vanadium - bearing material by mixing it with simulated site water - water made to have a similar composition to that available from the lake at Laguna Salada. This water dissolved 45% of the remaining gypsum. The screening described in step 2, followed by washing the fine component of the gravel with water, removed 78% of the gypsum originally contained in the gravel.

The rejection of 78% of the gypsum achieved in these tests was from the component of the gravel that passed through a screen with 0.85mm apertures. This compares with 75% gypsum rejection through a very much finer screen that had apertures of only 0.075mm - the result that was used to develop part of the process flow sheet for the PEA. These new results show that a similar proportion of the gypsum can be removed from the gravel by a process that is very much simpler than the one modelled in the PEA, which should lead to reductions in both operating and capital cost estimates for the Project.

Further test work is now focused on identifying a simpler and cheaper process (compared to those in the PEA) for the production of separate uranium and vanadium products. Recent processes developed and proven elsewhere offer the potential for, not only a simpler separation process, but also a means to recover and recycle significant volumes of expensive leach reagents.

Technical Information & Cautionary Note

The technical report referred to in this press release is entitled:

September 18, 2014 technical report: "Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Laguna Salada Uranium Vanadium Deposit, Chubut Province, Argentina."The report is available on www.sedar.com and www.u3o8corp.com.

Dr. Richard Spencer, P.Geo., CGeol., President and CEO of U3O8 Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical information in this news release relating to the Laguna Salada Deposit and the related PEA.

