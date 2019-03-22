On March 21, 2019, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in Oncology Venture A/S were to receive observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial position. Today, on March 22, 2019, Oncology Venture A/S published a press release with information that the company has established a bridge loan facility of totally SEK 20 million. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares (OV, ISIN code DK0060732477, order book ID 123713) of Oncology Venture A/S shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.