HS-UK Look Forward to an Exciting Optrafair 2019

HARLOW, England, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haag-Streit UK (HS-UK), the leading manufacturer and distributor of gold-standard optometry and ophthalmic equipment, is looking forward to an exciting Optrafair 2019, at the Birmingham NEC on Saturday 30th March - Monday 1stApril 2019.
Exhibiting on stand F50, HS-UK will be showcasing a large selection of its product portfolio, including; the gold-standard Haag-Streit BQ 900 LED Slit Lamp with IM 900 imaging module and Octopus 600 perimeter.
Other products being exhibited will include the; innovative AngioVue OCT-A and iScan OCT devices from Optovue; CenterVue DRS retinal camera and Eidon AF wide-field confocal scanner.
Haag-Streit Academy will be holding three exciting on-stand CET workshops during the show. Attendees are eligible to receive two CET points for each session. Topics include; 'Wide-field, Confocal Multimodal Fundus Imaging', 'Binocular Vision' and a 'Slit Lamp Masterclass'.
- 'Wide-field, Confocal Multimodal Fundus Imaging' will be held on Saturday 30th March between 10am and 11am and Monday 1st April between 12pm and 1pm. Hosted by Grant Duncan, HS-UK Clinical Training Manager, the session will cover the definition and advantages of confocal imaging, wide-field imaging and the key clinical applications. Each delegate who attends the session will receive a FREE copy of CenterVue's 'Clinical Atlas'. The 'Clinical Atlas' is a 96 page hardcover book featuring a series of interesting clinical cases, collected by retina specialists, that show examples of the Eidon's superior imaging capabilities.
- 'Binocular Vision' will be run between 2pm and 3pm on Saturday 30th March and between 10am and 11am on Sunday 31st March. Hosted by Sam Laidlaw, HS-UK Product Manager, the session will include understanding common binocular vision conditions and a discussion about practical clinical techniques.
- The 'Slit Lamp Masterclass' will take place between 2pm and 3pm on Sunday 31st March and between 10am and 11am on Monday 1st April. It is a demonstration workshop which will be facilitated by experienced Optometrist, Kirit Patel, Radlett Opticians, and will cover effective examination of the patient and illumination & magnification techniques.
HS-UK sister company IPRO will also be exhibiting on stand F50 and their staff will be on-hand to discuss their innovative practice management software, PASKAL 3D.
Sharon Mills, HS-UK Marketing Manager, said, "Once again, we have a dedicated education 'hub' on the HS-UK stand at Optrafair, and we would welcome delegates to join us for some very exciting CET-accredited sessions. Our workshops will provide an excellent opportunity to learn from product experts and gain some valuable hands-on experience. In addition, HS-UK's gold-standard optometry equipment will also be available on the stand throughout the show."
To register for any of the CET sessions, please visit https://optrafair-2019.reg.buzz/.
For further information on the CET sessions, please contact Haag-Streit Academy on 01279 881923, or email academy@haag-streit-uk.com.
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/839839/HS_UK_Optrafair.jpg