Lubrizol Engineered Polymers Signs Agreement with The Institute of Chemical Technology in India



CLEVELAND, March 22, 2019 - Lubrizol Advanced Materials India Pvt. Ltd. signed an agreement in February with The Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) for the supply of technical services and new application development of Estane thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). ICT is a leading chemical technology research university in Mumbai, India.

The agreement was signed by Ms. Ursula Thakkar, Managing Director, Lubrizol Advanced Materials, and Prof. G. D. Yadav, Vice Chancellor, ICT. The agreement sets the stage for a close collaboration that aims to develop new end-use applications in the Indian industrial sector. Speaking on this occasion, Ms. Ursula Thakkar, Managing Director South Asia said, "We are very pleased to partner with ICT as part of our strategy to provide innovative solutions for our customers in India".

Dr. Jesus Santamaria, Regional business director for Engineered Polymers, EMEAI added: "India is one of the key regions that is contributing -and will contribute much more in the future- to our global business growth. We acknowledge the specificities of India as a market, different from other regions and, as such, deserving a differentiated support. Growing TPU applications in mobility, electronics and Industry 4.0 (digitalization and automation) are positioning India at the forefront of technology. This agreement is critical to this vision as it will complement our current global technical centers with a local support from one of the most globally recognized chemical technology institutions."

About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers



With more than 60 years of experience and a worldwide network that includes formulation design, manufacturing, R&D and cutting-edge technologies, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers) or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com) .

*Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.

**Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2018 were $6.8 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

Media Contacts

Web Sites

