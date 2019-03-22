PotBotics, Inc.: PotBotics Issues Letter to Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2019 / PotBotics, Inc. ("Company" or "PotBotics"), is pleased to provide its shareholders a letter of recent changes in preparation to go public.

Dear Shareholders,

In preparation for PotBotics' going public transaction and in conjunction with its medical device registration, PotBotics plans to increase the size of its Board of Directors to five, with two independent directors (one from the U.S. and one from Canada), and appoint Mr. Greg Wagner as the Company's Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Wagner is a former Wall Street veteran with over 20 years of experience in capital markets, and has extensive corporate, institutional and startup experience. Mr. Wagner is the former CEO of Aenoic Ventures, and was named innovator of the year in 2017, where he built, deployed and acquired new startups; advised startups and institutions in the implementation of 'lean' and 'design' thinking; and was actively involved in VC fundraising. Mr. Wagner is also former managing director, head of prime services and head of Institutional Sales at Itaú BBA Securities; and former managing director, head of equity prime services sales and trading at Royal Bank of Scotland. Mr. Wagner holds a certification in innovation and strategy from Harvard University, MBA in Finance from Fordham University and BA from University of Albany in Economics. Mr. Wagner also holds active licenses from Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA: 7, 63, 24, 55).

Mr. Wagner will be focusing on revenue generation and strategic partnerships, while guiding the Company's investments in people, technology and achieving Ryah's medical certification goals.

The Company plans to file a medical device applicant with the FDA in the U.S. and with Health Canada in the near future with the goal of becoming a leading company in the medical cannabis space. PotBotics remains the #1 application in the Apple Store for medical cannabis and our medical device - Ryah in U.S. and Canada.

Mr. Wagner commented, "I am honored to take on this role with such an industry-leading organization and plan to propel the Company forward as we look to ramp up the commercial efforts of Ryah. I look forward to bringing my extensive background in finance, management and operations to PotBotics, which is extremely important now as we prepare to be a publicly-traded company in Canada. I would like to thank David Goldstein for his role in leading the company over the last five years in the development of products and strategy, leading to its success positioning as we take the Company to the next level."

If you have any questions, please direct your inquiries to Stephen Hart at hart@haydenir.com.

Best regards,

Baruch (Boris) Goldstein

Chairman and Co-Founder

PotBotics, Inc.

About PotBotics

PotBotics is a leading data aggregation and technology company focused on the global medical cannabis market. With a robust artificial intelligence platform that aggregates and correlates HIPAA-compliant medical data, PotBotics helps doctors and patients personalize cannabis to better predict treatment outcomes. Additionally, PotBotics will be releasing the world's first dose-measuring vaporizer, Ryah. Ryah expects to provide unique insights on users' consumption habits, cannabinoid research, and key business insights. With a strong IP portfolio for the industry's most innovative products and services, PotBotics is able to gather insightful data on cannabis from seed to consumption.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Potbotics, Inc. products, the introduction of new products and market acceptance, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, the success of the Company's going-public transaction, and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time by Potbotics, Inc.. Potbotics, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

