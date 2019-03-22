GH Capital, Inc.: GH Capital Provides Update on Acquisition of Zeni Payments

All-Stock Transaction Progressing and Expected to Close in April

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2019 / GH Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: GHHC ), a diversified holding company, is pleased to provide an update on its planned acquisition of Zeni Payments Inc., a Nevada-based fintec credit card payment processing gateway provider, in an all -stock transaction.

Bill Bollander, Chief Executive Officer of GH Capital, commented, 'We had to file a 14C to increase our authorized shares in order to complete the acquisition of Zeni Payments. This will also allow us to be prepared for additional opportunities in future.'

Zeni Payment's most valuable asset is its technology behind the credit card payment gateway and its network of connected high-risk acquiring merchant banks. It has been built and developed by top fintech developers. Its core team is very experienced when it comes to online payments and merchant services, and we feel very confident this will increase sales. There is a strong demand for high-risk merchant accounts from a diversified range of industries and countries. We are excited to be diversified and to generate multiple income streams. The Company has significant potential, being involved in two different growth industries such as capital market advisory service and fintech. We recognize that we have a strong shareholder base which supports the direction we are moving in, and we are convinced that our current acquisition will also benefit our shareholders in short term.

The anticipated acquisition discussed in the LOI is the result of a process initiated following GHHC's growth strategy. If consummated, GHHC will own 100% of the outstanding shares of Zeni Payments Inc.

About GH Capital

GH Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: GHHC ) is a diversified holding company offering a range of financial solutions for businesses layered with an advisory platform to assist companies going public. For more information, please check out: http://www.ghcapital-inc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words 'believe,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'prospects,' 'outlook,' and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as 'will,' 'should,' 'would,' 'may,' and 'could' are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K filed on December 28, 2018, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, including but not limited to the discussion under 'Risk Factors' therein, which the Company has filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov .

Contact Information

press@ghcapital-inc.us

p305-714-9397

SOURCE: GH Capital, Inc.

