Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2019) - ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (TSXV: ZEN) ("ZEN" or "Company") announces that its winter drilling program on the Albany Graphite Project has concluded with two large diameter holes totalling 263 metres having been completed. These two holes yielded over 110 tonnes of Albany Graphite material, sufficient material to produce several tonnes of purified graphite to be used as pre-cursor graphene material for graphene applications testing. The recovered material will now be prepared for shipping so that in can be processed into high purity graphite for graphene production.

Dr. Francis Dubé, Zenyatta's Co-CEO and Head of Business Development and Technology said: "While unseasonably mild temperatures forced earlier termination of the program than originally planned, sufficient material was collected to be used to develop ZEN's commercialized graphene production process and larger scale graphene applications development. Since the permits remain valid until at least 2022, ZEN will be able to collect additional bulk sample material as needed next year."

A decision will be made on an additional bulk sampling program during the course of the year as the Company moves forward in developing graphene enhanced applications. Surplus funds from the 2019 program will be re-deployed for other planned activities in 2019 including, environmental baseline, geotechnical and hydrogeological studies.

Mr. Peter Wood, P.Eng, P.Geo., President and COO of ZEN Graphene Solutions, is the "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed, prepared and supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this news release.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is an emerging graphene technology solutions company with a focus on development of the unique Albany Graphite Project as a precursor graphene material product opportunity and product market development. The Albany Graphite Project provides the company with a competitive advantage in the potential graphene market as independent labs in Japan, UK, Israel, USA and Canada have demonstrated that ZEN's Albany Graphite/Naturally PureTM easily converts (exfoliates) to graphene, using a variety of simple mechanical and chemical methods.

