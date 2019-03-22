Regulatory News:

At the Elior Group Ordinary (Paris:ELIOR) and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened today, Group shareholders voted in favor of all 23 resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors, notably those relative to:

The approval of the corporate and consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2017-2018;

Say on pay compensation;

A shareholder dividend payout in the amount of €0.34 per share relative to fiscal 2017-2018, to be distributed on April 16, 2019 (ex-dividend date: March 27, 2019) with the option for shareholders to receive shares in lieu of a cash payment. The price of the new shares to be issued in payment of the dividend is set at €11.73, i.e. equal to 95% of the average of the trading prices of the twenty stock exchange trading days preceding the date of the Shareholders' Meeting, less the net amount of the dividend;

The renewal of the director mandate of Gilles Cojan;

Granting the Board of Directors the power to buy back Company shares within the context of a share buyback program;

The Delegation of Authority to grant powers to the Board of Directors to carry out, when appropriate and over time, several capital increases as prescribed by law.

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering, concession catering and support services, and has become a benchmark player in the business industry, education, healthcare and travel markets.

Operating in 15 countries, the Group generated €6,694 million in revenue in FY 2017-2018. Our 132,000 employees serve 6 million people on a daily basis through 25,600 restaurants and points of sale. Our mission is to feed and take care of each and every one, at every moment in life.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

