Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2019) - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previous traded as Legion Metals, prior to a reverse takeover. Nextleaf, a cannabis extraction and processing technology company, has been aggressively developing intellectual property and has been issued Canada's first patent for the purification of cannabinoids.

The company has developed a portfolio of issued and pending patents, currently filed in 7 countries, pertaining to its unique, industrial-scale process of producing purified cannabinoid distillate. The company's unique, industrial-scale process produces a tasteless, odourless cannabis concentrate best suited for infusing premium value-added products. Nextleaf plans to commercialize its intellectual property portfolio by providing B2B processing services to licensed cultivators and supplying cannabis oil and extracts to qualified Canadian and international partners under the client's own brands.

The company has completed construction of its 6,540 square foot dedicated extraction and processing facility in the Vancouver suburb of Coquitlam, British Columbia, in preparation for Canada's legalization of edibles and other cannabis derivative products. The company's processing facility includes research and laboratory infrastructure, allowing for the continued development of novel, scalable cannabis processing technology and intellectual property.

The company is headed by CEO Paul Pedersen, a pioneer in the cannabis industry, having consulted to a variety of cannabis companies and investors since 2013, including Canada's first cannabis oil producer.

Paul Pedersen, CEO, stated: "I firmly believe Nextleaf's intellectual property portfolio for improving the purity and yield of cannabinoids obtained through the extraction and purification of cannabis biomass will be extremely impactful with the global legalization of cannabis and rapidly growing demand for oils and derivative products in medical and adult-use markets."

The company recently closed a brokered and non-brokered private placement, raising gross proceeds of $5 million from the sale of approximately 14,285,000 units priced at $0.35 per unit. Each unit consisted of one share and one warrant, with the warrant exercisable at $0.70 for 24 months, subject to an acceleration clause.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.NextleafSolutions.com, contact Paul Pedersen, CEO, at 604-347-9160 or email paul@NextleafSolutions.com. For Investor Relations, contact Adel Fares at 604-283-2301 (ext. 201) or email adel@NextleafSolutions.com.

