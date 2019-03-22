Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2019) - Vireo Health International (CSE: VREO) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previous traded as Darien Business Development on the TSX Venture Exchange, prior to a reverse takeover. Vireo Health is a leading science-focused, multi-state cannabis company, with a physician-led team of more than 250 employees dedicated to providing best-in-class cannabis products and customer experience.

The company cultivates cannabis in environmentally-friendly greenhouses, manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts, and sells its products at both company-owned and third-party dispensaries. Where permitted, company-owned dispensaries also carry cannabis products manufactured by third-parties.

The company's retail outlets are being transformed and rebranded to "Green Goods" dispensaries, which will feature an inviting health and wellness environment, focused on personalized service.

Vireo has taken the necessary steps to enter the industrial hemp market and holds two hemp licenses through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, -- Midwest Hemp Research in Minnesota and 1776 Hemp in New York.

The company currently has operations in six states including Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Rhode Island, and Ohio.

Kyle Kingsley, M.D., CEO, stated: "Today is an historic milestone for Vireo Health. Our business and product offerings are expanding rapidly, and we expect the proceeds from our RTO transaction will enable us to significantly expand our geographic footprint and our investments in intellectual property development. We are proud of our track record of creating value for shareholders over time, and our board of directors and executive management team will continue to prioritize this important goal as we transition to operating as a public company. We believe that science will drive the lion's share of long-term opportunity in the cannabis industry. From novel, efficient, scaled processing equipment, to proprietary consumer products and our expansive intellectual property portfolio, Vireo has positioned itself as the cannabis company of the future. Vireo has been pursuing a business model consistent with this vision since its inception, and our leadership team is committed to achieving this objective. We also believe that customer service excellence will be key toward winning and maintaining market share, and we look forward to leveraging our proprietary e-commerce and home delivery platforms to meet the highly-demanding needs of today's modern consumer landscape."

To date, the company has successfully raised $62 million in debt and equity financing to support its multi-state operations and growth plans.

