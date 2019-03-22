New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2019) - Net Element (NASDAQ: NETE) announces the availability of a NetworkNewsAudio publication titled, "Payment Processing Companies Grow Through Applied Innovation."

An example of Net Element's flexibility and agility is how it serves the U.S. events industry. Currently, this sector is worth hundreds of billions of dollars and employs millions of people. Large events have complex requirements, selling different sorts of tickets, tracking those sales, taking payments at events, and so on. The solution offered by Unified Payments, a Net Element subsidiary, caters to the unique needs of a large, established industry making seasonal sales for huge events.

Net Element is also eyeing other underserved industries to identify ways in which it can provide the services these sectors are searching for. By catering to specific business sectors, payment companies such as Net Element can ensure the satisfaction of their customers and distinguish themselves from the rest of the market.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) operates a payments-as-a-service transactional and value-added services platform for small to medium enterprise ("SME") in the U.S. and selected emerging markets. In the U.S., it aims to grow transactional revenue by innovating SME productivity services using blockchain technology solutions and Aptito, the company's cloud based, restaurant and retail point-of-sale solution. Internationally, Net Element's strategy is to leverage its omni-channel platform to deliver flexible offerings to emerging markets with diverse banking, regulatory and demographic conditions. Net Element was ranked as one of the fastest growing companies in North America on Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500. In 2017, Net Element was recognized by South Florida Business Journal's as one of 2016's fastest growing technology companies. Further information is available at www.NetElement.com

About NetworkNewsAudio

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

