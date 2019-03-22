Klövern AB (publ): Klövern's Annual report and Sustainability report for 2018

Klövern's Annual report (Swedish version) and Sustainability report (Swedish version) for 2018 are now available for downloading from Klövern's website www.klovern.se.

Printed versions are estimated to be available in week 16 (15-21 April) and can be ordered via Klövern's website.

The annual report in English is scheduled to be put on the website on 10 April, followed by the printed version in week 19 (6-12 May).

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.



