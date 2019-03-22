When you need new summer tyres, head to Mytyres.co.uk and make great savings.

Spring is just around the corner, and it's time for drivers to start thinking about changing to summer tyres. However, a tyre check may show that your current summer tyres are getting old, worn out, or have visible damage, such as cracks or bumps. If this is the case, then it's time for a new set of tyres. The legal minimum tread depth is 1.6 mm, however experts recommend significantly more summer tyres should be replaced even if the tread depth is 3 mm. Regardless of mileage, you should change your tyres at least every eight to ten years. This is because the rubber starts to harden, the tyres lose grip on the road, and driving performance is affected.

Of course, a set of four new tyres is a significant investment authorised workshops can often charge between 250 and 350 pounds. If you want to save money, consider the alternatives: the result is an increasing number of customers turning to online shops such as Mytyres.co.uk to buy new tyres. The market share of tyres sold online has increased steadily in recent years. The advantages are obvious: at Mytyres.co.uk, customers can choose from a comprehensive range of all imaginable brands and models, and are not limited to the brands offered by their dealer or workshop. The product range at Mytyres.co.uk covers everything from low-priced quality tyres to the premium segment and all at attractive prices.

However: "Some people refrain from buying tyres online because they see obstacles that don't really exist", says Maren Höfler of Mytyres.co.uk. For one thing, many people aren't clear on what happens after they make a purchase after all, their new tyres aren't on their car yet. So do online shoppers have to double up as mechanics and fit their own tyres? Höfler explains: "Don't worry, we know that most people don't have tyre-fitting equipment lying around their garage at home. Also, many people don't trust themselves to change a tyre at the best of times, and with good reason." This is why Mytyres.co.uk relies on its cooperation with an extensive network of service partners. During the ordering process, customers can choose to have their tyres delivered free of charge to a workshop near them. Their new tyres will then be fitted professionally. In the UK alone Mytyres.co.uk works with 2,000 service partners. "In this way, motorists can benefit both from the competitiveness of the online trade and the personal offline service of regional partners," explains Höfler. And at Mytyres.co.uk it couldn't be easier to choose the right tyres for your vehicle: simply enter various details found on your vehicle registration form, and the website will only display search results that are approved for your own car. "So at Mytyres.co.uk, there's nothing to stop you from enjoying safety and comfort while also saving money", says Höfler.

There are over 100 tyre brands and more than 25,000 models of tyres to be found at Mytyres.co.uk also including the latest best-rated tyres from official comparison tests. The product portfolio not only includes tyres for cars, motorbikes, lorries, commercial vehicles and buses, but also wheel-tyre sets, rims and car replacement parts and accessories. Particularly practical: new tyres can be delivered quickly and free of charge to any address provided. When purchasing tyres, buyers can also choose from more than 2,000 professional car workshop partners across the UK and have the tyres sent to them directly for professional fitting. Many of our partner workshops offer also additional services, such as tyre storage.

