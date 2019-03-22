COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Schaeffler AG 3 tranche EUR
PR Newswire
London, March 22
Post-Stabilisation Notice
22 March 2019
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Schaeffler AG
€ 750,000,000 1.125% Notes due 26 March 2022
€ 800,000,000 1.875% Notes due 26 March 2024
€ 650,000,000 2.875% Notes due 26 March 2027
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
Dated 08 March 2019
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Schaeffler AG
|Guarantor (if any):
|n/a
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YB699 - 2022 Notes
DE000A2YB7A7 - 2024 Notes
DE000A2YB7B5 - 2027 Notes
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 750,000,000 - 2022 Notes
EUR 800,000,000 - 2024 Notes
EUR 650,000,000 - 2027 Notes
|Description:
|1.125% Notes due 26 March 2022
1.875% Notes due 26 March 2024
2.875% Notes due 26 March 2027
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
BNP Paribas
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch
Merrill Lynch International
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.