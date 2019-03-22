COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Schaeffler AG 3 tranche EUR

Post-Stabilisation Notice

22 March 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Schaeffler AG

€ 750,000,000 1.125% Notes due 26 March 2022

€ 800,000,000 1.875% Notes due 26 March 2024

€ 650,000,000 2.875% Notes due 26 March 2027

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

Dated 08 March 2019

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Schaeffler AG Guarantor (if any): n/a ISIN: DE000A2YB699 - 2022 Notes

DE000A2YB7A7 - 2024 Notes

DE000A2YB7B5 - 2027 Notes Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 750,000,000 - 2022 Notes

EUR 800,000,000 - 2024 Notes

EUR 650,000,000 - 2027 Notes Description: 1.125% Notes due 26 March 2022

1.875% Notes due 26 March 2024

2.875% Notes due 26 March 2027 Stabilisation Coordinator:



Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG



BNP Paribas

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

Merrill Lynch International

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.