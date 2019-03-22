The European Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
London, March 22
The European Investment Trust plc (the "Company")
In accordance with LR 9.6.14 R the Company has been informed that Ms Sue Inglis, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited with effect from 1 April 2019.
22 March 2019
LEI: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12
