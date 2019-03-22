Florida Family Law Reform Supports New Bills to End Lifetime Alimony

TALLAHASSEE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2019 / The Florida Family Law Reform PAC, a Florida state registered political committee (PAC), have announced their support of Senate Bill 1596 and House Bill 1325 to reform Florida alimony laws. The Florida Family Law Reform PAC consists of a statewide group of individuals who work collaboratively to promote family law reform.

Florida Family Law Reform PAC is working to get rid of lifetime alimony, instead pushing for alimony to "transition" an ex-spouse to self-sufficiency. The group is against "permanent" alimony, which is payment to a former spouse until the death of one of the parties or the remarriage of the recipient. At the same time, 100% of the financial burden is on the payer and there is zero accountability or responsibility for the recipient.

Florida Family Law Reform PAC seeks to reform these types of abuses with the current laws so that divorce cases can be more easily settled in a consistent manner from courtroom to courtroom and from county to county. This formula-based alimony would enable both parties to be on equal financial footing on a monthly basis for a period of time while allowing the alimony recipient sufficient time and resources to re-establish their profession or train for a new career in order to achieve financial independence. Marital assets, including retirement plans and pensions, are split equally at the time of the divorce. Additionally, recipients married ten years or more can collect social security based on the earnings of the ex-spouse.

Bill 1596, sponsored by Republican Senator Gayle Harrell and House Bill 1325, sponsored by Republican House Representative Brad Drake looks to bring Florida into the 21st century where lifestyles and lifespans have changed. Right now, a person could be married at 25, divorced at 42 (17 year marriage) and pay alimony for 40 years if they live to be 82. This proposed legislation has been eight years in the making and includes provisions tested and proven from other states like New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Texas that limit the duration of alimony. Only seven states including Florida still offer permanent alimony.

The current system does not allow the person paying to easily reduce or end payments if he or she becomes unable to work due to age, health or unemployment. And if the payer remarries and falls on hard times, the responsibility of the alimony can fall on the new spouse. Worse, it's almost impossible to end alimony when a recipient is unmarried but living with a new partner who shares expenses.

Florida Family Law Reform PAC wants to make it clear that alimony and child support are two distinct areas of the law, and the reforms proposed have nothing to do with child support. Alimony is money that only goes to the spouse, is even awarded in childless marriages, and has nothing to do with the children and their well-being. The PAC simply wants a fair formula that will help able-bodied adults get the money they need to help them get back on their feet and supporting themselves. Passage of the new law will reduce conflict between the divorcing parties and should result in the reduction of legal fees.

About Florida Family Law Reform PAC

Florida Family Law Reform PAC is a Florida state registered political committee and consists of a statewide group of individuals who work collaboratively to promote family law reform. The PAC is an all-volunteer organization, with no member of the PAC taking a salary or any other form of compensation.

Florida Family Law Reform PAC supports alimony to "transition" an ex-spouse to self-sufficiency... we are against "permanent" alimony which is payment to a former spouse until the death of one of the parties or the remarriage of the recipient. The PAC has produced a documentary called Life Sentence highlighting the harsh impacts of permanent alimony.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4aFVzfMoM1M

A two-minute trailer is also available.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N3ISx3RjuVs&feature=youtu.be

