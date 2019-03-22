BDI on Extension of Brexit Deadline: The Suspense Continues

BERLIN, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the decision by the European Council, BDI chief executive Joachim Lang says: "The suspense continues."

"The suspense continues. The extension of the deadline means that the agonizing uncertainty for business goes on. Our companies need clarity. And for this, the British government must conclude the Brexit process as quickly as possible.

"The EU has once again stretched out its hand to the United Kingdom . The ball remains in the British court. The House of Commons in London needs to consider the alternatives and pass the withdrawal agreement. Whether or not the deadline extension will lead to an orderly withdrawal is very uncertain. A genuine solution to the difficulties must be found.

" Europe has more to worry about than just Britain's withdrawal. The EU must support industry as an engine of growth and prosperity. It must decide to react rapidly to market-distorting interventions, in particular from China , using the tools of the market economy."

The Federation of German Industries (BDI) is the umbrella organization of German industry and industry-related services. It speaks for 35 trade associations and more than 100,000 enterprises with around 8 million employees in Germany and 3.5 million employees in other countries. Membership is voluntary. 15 organizations in the regional states represent the interests of industry at the regional level.

