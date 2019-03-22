BBX Capital Corporation Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2019 / BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX, OTCQX: BBXTB) ("BBX Capital" or the "Company") announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.0125 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on April 19, 2019, to all shareholders of record at the close of trading on April 1, 2019. The dividend is an increase from the $.01 per share regular dividend (an annual dividend of $0.4 per share) previously paid by the Company. The Company also indicated that it intends to continue to declare regular dividends of $0.0125 per quarter per share (an annual dividend of $0.05) on its Common Stock in the future.

"We are appreciative of our shareholders' support and are pleased with the Company's progress and that we are in a position to increase our regular quarterly dividends," commented Alan B. Levan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BBX Capital.

______________________________

About BBX Capital Corporation: BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB) is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose principal investments include Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG), BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin Holdings, and IT'SUGAR. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.

About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) and manages resorts in top leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with approximately 216,000 owners, 69 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to more than 11,000 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks as of December 31, 2018. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services, to or on behalf of third parties. Bluegreen is approximately 90% owned by BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), a diversified holding company. For further information, visit www.BluegreenVacations.com .

BBX Capital Corporation Contact:

Investor Relations: Leo Hinkley, Managing Director, Investor Relations Officer

954-940-5300, Email: LHinkley@BBXCapital.com

Media Relations Contacts:

Kip Hunter Marketing, 954-765-1329, Nicole Lewis /Aimee Adler

Email: nicole@kiphuntermarketing.com , aimiee@kiphuntermarketing.com

###

Certain matters within this press release include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the risk that quarterly dividend payments may not be declared at the current level in the future, on a regular basis as anticipated, or at all, and the risks associated with the Company's future progress and performance. For a description of risks relating to the payment of dividends as well as other risks and uncertainties, please review the "Risk Factors" section and other information contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the SEC's website, https://www.sec.gov, and on BBX Capital's website, www.BBXCapital.com.

SOURCE: BBX Capital Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/539822/BBX-Capital-Corporation-Declares-Increased-Quarterly-Cash-Dividend