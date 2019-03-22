Meronimi Ltd acquired by Proxima Group

LONDON, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Meronimi Ltd, the leading innovator in delivering real time insight on suppliers and supply markets to large corporations announces its acquisition by Proxima Group, the leading procurement and US/UK supply chain advisory firm. Using social media technology, data science, and artificial intelligence, Meronimi built IntelligenceHub - it's engaging, simple to use, providing subscribers with real time market intelligence into their supply base.

For organisations who want to be in control of every aspect of their business, Meronimi makes it possible for them to access a huge and evolving body of information to discover supplier innovations, protect their business from supplier risk, make well-informed supplier decisions, and engage with like-minded customers.

Adding Meronimi to Proxima Group brings real time technology enabled insight, complementing the knowledge and experience gained from supporting the world's leading organisations in executing improved procurement performance. Proxima is committing significant investment to further build and accelerate the development of the Meronimi platform.

Jonathan Cooper-Bagnall - Founder and CEO of Meronimi - "I am delighted to continue the development of Meronimi as part of Proxima Group. We now have the opportunity to grow faster, with ready access to deep procurement expertise which will help us to enhance the platform and our insights. We started this journey to transform the way procurement functions access and utilise real time supplier insights, and this is a big step in helping to realise that goal."

Gareth Evans - CEO of Proxima Group - "I have watched the development of Meronimi over the past two years and been very excited by its innovative service lines and thinking. With companies and governments spending enormous amounts of money with suppliers, it's critical that the available social media and news insight, which is constantly being created and updated by customers, employees, journalists, and industry commentators, is made available to empower the procurement profession. We look forward to leading the procurement market in this increasingly important domain."

About Meronimi - Founded in 2016, Meronimi has enjoyed rapid growth. It provides supplier social media monitoring and reporting focussed on suppliers. Its serves clients in financial services, healthcare, technology, government and outsourcing. It provides deep insights into supplier behaviours, activities and up to the minute news. In addition, it has a pipeline of new service lines aimed at further empowering world class management of suppliers.

About Proxima - Proxima is the US/UK market leading advisory firm servicing large organisations wishing to maximise the financial and operational performance of their supplier base. Proxima, a privately held company founded some 20 years ago, has in recent years enjoyed rapid growth in the US which now accounts for over half of revenues. In the UK Proxima serves blue chip clients thorough its Government and Private Sector divisions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/839964/Proxima_Group_Meronimi_Ltd.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/771428/Proxima_Logo.jpg