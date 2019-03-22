Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

On March 22, 2019, the Combined General and Extraordinary Meeting of the Shareholders of Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) (the Company) approved, in the 3rd and 4th resolutions, the distribution of a €0.34 per share dividend relative to fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 with an option granted to shareholders to receive the entire dividend due to them in the form of cash or shares.

The price of the new shares to be issued in payment of the dividend is set at €11.73, i.e. equal to 95% of the average share price over the last twenty trading days preceding the date of the Shareholders' Meeting, less the net amount of the dividend. Where applicable, this is rounded up (or down) two decimal points, in accordance with the provisions laid down in Article L. 232-19 of the French Commercial Code.

The new shares will have a par value of €0.01 and bear interest as of October 1, 2018. Accordingly, on their date of issuance they will be fully assimilated with the ordinary shares making up the share capital of the Company, and will be subject to a request for admission to trading on the Euronext Paris market in the same line of listing as the existing Company's existing shares.

Shareholders opting to receive the dividend payment in the form of shares have between March 29, 2019 and April 8, 2019 inclusive to apply to the financial intermediaries authorized to pay said dividend or, for shareholders listed in the issuer-registered accounts held by the Company, to its authorized representative (BNP Paribas Securities Services).

Accordingly, any shareholders who have not opted to receive stock payment by April 8, 2019 will receive the dividend due to them in the form of a cash payment.

In accordance with the decision made by the Shareholders Meeting, it is specified that the stock dividend option shall apply to the entire dividend owed to the shareholder exercising said option.

If the net amount of the dividend for which the option is exercised does not correspond to a whole number of shares, shareholders may elect to obtain the whole number of shares immediately below and receive the balance in cash on the date their option is exercised.

Delivery of new shares to shareholders having opted for a payment in stock will be made on April 16, 2019, the same day as the cash dividend payment.

Disclaimer

This press release constitutes the information document required by virtue of Articles 212-4 (4°) and 212-5 (5°) of the General Regulations of the French Financial Market Authority (AMF) and Article 18 and Appendix III to Instruction n°2016-04, dated October 23, 2016. This release does not constitute a public offering to purchase or sell financial securities.

This press release and any document pertaining to the payment of the dividend in the form of shares may only be distributed outside France, if this is in accordance with applicable laws and local regulations in force. It can in no way constitute an offering of financial securities in countries where such an offer would violate applicable laws and regulations.

The afore-mentioned dividend payment option is not available to shareholders resident in countries where the share issue resulting from such an option would have to be registered with, or approved by, the local securities regulator. Shareholders resident outside France should enquire about the conditions pertaining to this option which could be applied by virtue of local laws.

When deciding whether or not to exercise the stock dividend option and receive new Company shares, shareholders should consider the risks associated with an investment in shares. For all other information regarding the Company and its business, strategy, financial results and financial situation, please refer to the Elior Group Registration Document for the fiscal year ended September 2018, available on the Group' internet site at www.eliorgroup.com.

À propos d'Elior Group

Créé en 1991, Elior Group, un des leaders mondiaux de la restauration et des services, est aujourd'hui le restaurateur de référence dans le monde de l'entreprise, de l'enseignement et de la santé, ainsi que dans l'univers du voyage.

Désormais présent dans 15 pays, le Groupe a réalisé en 2018 un chiffre d'affaires de 6 694 millions d'euros. Ses 132 000 collaborateurs et collaboratrices accueillent chaque jour 6 millions de convives dans plus de 25 000 restaurants et points de vente. Leur mission est de prendre soin de chacun grâce des solutions de restauration et des services personnalisés pour une expérience consommateur innovante.

Particulièrement attentif sa responsabilité sociétale, Elior Group est adhérent au Global Compact des Nations unies depuis 2004, dont il a atteint le niveau advanced en 2015. L'exigence professionnelle de ses équipes, leur engagement quotidien pour la qualité et l'innovation, et leur attachement proposer un moment privilégié s'expriment dans la signature Time savored ».

Pour plus de renseignements: http://www.eliorgroup.com Elior Group on Twitter @Elior_Group

