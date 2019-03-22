KELLER GROUP PLC - Holding(s) in Company

In reference to section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.



This disclosure is to reflect the fact that the voting rights effectively held indirectly by the underlying intermediate holding company Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited ("SLIHL") decreased below the 5% notifiable threshold due to trading on 21 March 2019. Prior to this crossing, SLIHL effectively held 5.18% of the delegated voting rights in Keller Group plc. Kerry Porritt

Group Company Secretary and Legal Advisor LEI Number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10 Classification: 2.3 (Major shareholding notifications)