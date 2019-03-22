Global Objective Marketing Ltd.: Dixie Brands Exploring Partnership with AgraFlora Organics

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2019 / AgraFlora Organics announced yesterday that it has initiated a process of due diligence with Dixie Brands Inc. (Dixie or the Company) (CSE: DIXI.U) (Frankfurt: 0QV) in order to investigate the possibility that the two companies will form a partnership aimed at distributing cannabis products within the European Union (EU).

While Canada and the United States have been garnering the majority of the recent attention in the legal cannabis space, countries within the European Union have been quietly creating a substantial legal marketplace. Six countries within the EU have already announced legislation regarding the cultivation and sale of cannabis, and France, Spain, and the United Kingdom are currently reviewing cannabis related laws. According to The European Cannabis Report developed by Prohibition Partners, the legal cannabis industry in the EU could be worth as much as €123 billion by the year 2028. Regardless, however, of what the reports say, the EU's sizable population of more than 500 million citizens alone makes it incredibly important within the global cannabis market.

The goal of the potential partnership between Dixie and AgraFlora Organics is to combine Dixie's wide range of popular cannabis-infused products with AgraFlora's considerable potential capacity for production. Over the last ten years, Dixie has created a trusted suite of more than one hundred different cannabis-infused products that are currently available in California, Colorado, Maryland, and Nevada, and in recent months the Company has been making good on a plan to expand beyond their current geographic reach. In February of 2019, Dixie announced that it will be expanding distribution of its products into Michigan and Latin America. The Company also noted that it will be continuing with its expansion plans in Canada.

AgraFlora Organics is in a unique position to enter into a mutually beneficial relationship with Dixie as it is currently in possession of more square footage of growing space than nearly any other cannabis company in Canada. Their 2.2 million square foot facility in Delta, BC, which is slated to be ready for growing operations by the summer of 2019, is currently the second largest built cannabis facility in Canada. As Dixie is embarking on a number of ambitious expansion projects, production capacity is at the forefront of the Company's concerns. A partnership with AgraFlora Organics would ensure that Dixie is well prepared to meet the needs of their future potential customers.

About Dixie Brands Inc.

Dixie Brands, through its licensed partners, has been formulating award-winning THC and CBD-infused products since 2009 and is expecting to double its manufacturing and distribution capabilities in 2019 in the U.S. as well as expand internationally, including Canada and Latin America. Dixie leads the global industry in the development, packaging design, product innovation and quality control for the commercial production of cannabis-infused products. While Dixie started with a single flagship product, the Dixie Elixir (a THC-infused soda), it is now one of the industry's most recognized consumer brands, expanding to over 100 products across more than 15 different product categories representing the industry's finest edibles, tinctures, topicals and connoisseur grade extractions, as well as world-class CBD-infused wellness products and pet dietary supplements. Dixie's executive team has been instrumental in the formation of the cannabis industry for recreational and medicinal use, serving as founding members on several national regulatory and business-oriented industry organizations.

