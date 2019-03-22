sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 22.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

37,92 Euro		-0,16
-0,42 %
WKN: 885836 ISIN: US6174464486 Ticker-Symbol: DWD 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MORGAN STANLEY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MORGAN STANLEY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,651
36,711
17:30
36,60
36,76
17:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MODERN TIMES GROUP MTG AB B
MODERN TIMES GROUP MTG AB B Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MODERN TIMES GROUP MTG AB B31,60-2,53 %
MORGAN STANLEY37,92-0,42 %
NORDEA BANK ABP7,916-2,15 %
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A9,826-2,23 %
SWEDBANK AB16,795-2,24 %