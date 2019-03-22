Due to the distribution of shares in newly formed company Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT), whereby one (1) share of Modern Times Group AB (MTG) will entitle its holder to one (1) share of NENT a technical trading halt in warrants and certificates issued by Swedbank AB, Nordea Bank Abp., Svenska Handelsbanken AB and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc with MTG as underlying will be implemented on March 25, 2019. Trading of warrants and certificates issued by Swedbank AB, Svenska Handelsbanken AB and Nordea Bank Abp will be resumed on March 26, 2019. Trading of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be resumed on March 28, 2019. Please see the attached document for further information about the instruments and information regarding resumed trading in each instrument. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Eva Norling, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=715425