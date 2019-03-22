Vivo Announces to Empower Gamers' Conquest at PUBG MOBILE Club Open 2019 by Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation

Being the official smartphone partner, Vivo showcases its commitment to connect with gamers around the world

SHENZHEN, China, March 22, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vivo announced the partnership with the world's leading mobile game- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile (PUBG MOBILE) by Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation as the title sponsor of the upcoming PUBG MOBILE Club Open 2019, one of the biggest mobile gaming tournament in the world. Vivo will provide the official smartphones for the PUBG MOBILE Club Open 2019, which players from ten regions across the globe will be leveraging to battle their way through the Spring & Fall Split, for the total prize pool of $2.5M USD. This global partnership reinforces Vivo's commitment to bringing an ultra-smooth gaming experience to connect with consumers through meaningful partnerships.

Vivo thrives to be at the forefront of the eSports industry to best serve its consumers. The partnership with PUBG MOBILE is a key milestone especially given that it is a leading mobile game developed by Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation that has over 200 million fans per download excluding China, Korea, and Japan. As one of the biggest mobile gaming tournaments in the world, PUBG MOBILE Club Open 2019 is a strong opportunity to showcase Vivo's vision of 'enjoying the extraordinary' by bringing global players a true gaming experience like no other. This global partnership will unfold and strengthen Vivo's position in being an innovative and stylish brand that always puts our consumer experience first.

The PUBG MOBILE STAR CHALLENGE 2018 was watched by over 230 million viewers and drew in over 5,000 live attendees at the global finals in Dubai. The qualifying round of PUBG MOBILE Club Open 2019 will begin on March 22, 2019. The Spring Split Global Finals will be hosted in July this year, with the Fall Split Global Finals following in December.

"We are excited to partner with Vivo, as they have a strong reputation in being innovative and putting the consumer's needs first. As an innovative brand ourselves, this partnership highlights our dedication to bring the best experience possible to our players and fans around the world. This partnership is just the beginning, we want to continue building a strong portfolio of partnerships with industry-leading companies, such as Vivo, to provide the best mobile gaming experience possible," said Vincent Wang, General Manager of Global Publishing Department, Tencent Games.

About Vivo

Vivo is a leading global technology company committed to creating trendsetting smart mobile products and services. Vivo is devoted to forming a vibrant mobile internet ecosystem, and currently owns and operates an extensive network of research operations, with R&D centers in the US (San Diego) and China (Dongguan, Shenzhen, Nanjing, Beijing and Hangzhou). These centers focus on the development of cutting-edge consumer technologies including 5G, AI, mobile photography and next-generation smartphone design.

Vivo has over two hundred million users enjoying its mobile products and services around the world. Vivo is present in 18 markets globally and features offline retail stores in over 1,000 cities worldwide.

About PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE is developed by Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation and based on PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, the original PC and Xbox One gaming phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to do battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.

PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play. For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

