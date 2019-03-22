DJ Polymetal International plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal International plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 22-March-2019 / 18:43 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 22 March 2019 An amendment has been made to the Director/PDMR Shareholding announcement released at 15:10 p.m. on 21 March 2019. The previous version of the announcement incorrectly stated the "Total shareholding of employee following vesting of share award" for Roman Shestakov, Valery Tsyplakov and Maxim Nazimok. All other details remain unchanged, and the full amended text is set out below. Polymetal International plc Director/PDMR Shareholding Polymetal International plc discloses the following information regarding certain of its share plans. In accordance with the Deferred Share Awards plan ("DSA"), the award of shares under the DSA, which were granted in March 2016, 2017 and 2018, have vested and were transferred to the Group CEO and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") on 20 March 2019 as presented in the table below: Name Position Number of Additional Total Total shares share awards amount of sharehol vested for dividend shares ding of equivalents allotted employee followin g vesting of share award Vitaly Director 8,274 659 8,933 3,251,99 Nesis 4 Vitaly PDMR 4,918 382 5,300 48,436 Savchenko Sergey PDMR 6,321 487 6,808 37,982 Trushin Roman PDMR 7,421 605 8,026 42,086 Shestakov Pavel PDMR 7,955 654 8,609 59,466 Danilin Igor PDMR 6,415 518 6,933 32,890 Kapshuk Valery PDMR 8,051 670 8,721 235,665 Tsyplakov Maxim PDMR 7,777 625 8,402 33,852 Nazimok In addition, further to the bonus approval for the year ended 31 December 2018, the Group CEO and PDMRs have received a deferred bonus award in shares under the terms of the DSA. The total award of shares is detailed in the schedule below. Share awards will vest annually to employees over the next three years in equal instalments (in March 2020, 2021 and 2022). Under the terms of the DSA, dividend equivalents will be received on vested shares reflecting the value of the dividends which have been paid during the period from the grant date to the vesting date. Dividend equivalents will also be paid as shares to employees. Details of the DSA are disclosed in Polymetal's Annual Report and Accounts available on the Company's website at www.polymetalinternational.com [1] Name Position Outstanding Deferred Total shares under share grant number of 2016, 2017 and under 2019 deferred 2018 DSA (net of DSA shares issued shares) under the DSA Vitaly Nesis Director 9,478 12,369 21,847 Vitaly PDMR 5,974 7,917 13,891 Savchenko Sergey PDMR 7,731 9,380 17,111 Trushin Roman PDMR 8,062 10,504 18,566 Shestakov Pavel PDMR 8,449 9,262 17,711 Danilin Igor Kapshuk PDMR 7,082 7,639 14,721 Valery PDMR 8,301 9,396 17,697 Tsyplakov Maxim PDMR 8,744 9,886 18,630 Nazimok No consideration is payable for the making or vesting of the awards by the beneficiaries. A total of 137,719 shares were allotted to the Group CEO, PDMRs and other employees of the Group. The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on or around 22 March 2019. Following the allotment of shares, the total issued share capital of the Company will comprise 469,506,028 shares. This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. About Polymetal Polymetal International plc (LSE, MOEX: POLY, ADR: AUCOY) (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-20 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield. Enquiries Media Investor Relations FTI +44 20 3727 Polymetal ir@polymetalinternational.com Consulting 1000 Eugenia +44 20 7016 9505 (UK) Leonid Fink Onuschenk o Viktor Pomichal Timofey Kulakov +7 812 334 3666 (Russia) Michael Vasiliev Joint Corporate Brokers Morgan +44 20 7425 RBC +44 20 7653 4000 Stanley 8000 Europe Limited Andrew Foster Tristan Lovegrove Richard Brown Marcus Jackson Panmure Gordon +44 20 7886 2500 Charles Lesser James Stearns FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS THIS RELEASE MAY INCLUDE STATEMENTS THAT ARE, OR MAY BE DEEMED TO BE, "FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS". THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS SPEAK ONLY AS AT THE DATE OF THIS RELEASE. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS CAN BE IDENTIFIED BY THE USE OF FORWARD-LOOKING TERMINOLOGY, INCLUDING THE WORDS "TARGETS", "BELIEVES", "EXPECTS", "AIMS", "INTENDS", "WILL", "MAY", "ANTICIPATES", "WOULD", "COULD" OR "SHOULD" OR SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS OR, IN EACH CASE THEIR NEGATIVE OR OTHER VARIATIONS OR BY DISCUSSION OF STRATEGIES, PLANS, OBJECTIVES, GOALS, FUTURE EVENTS OR INTENTIONS. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ALL INCLUDE MATTERS THAT ARE NOT HISTORICAL FACTS. BY THEIR NATURE, SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS INVOLVE KNOWN AND UNKNOWN RISKS, UNCERTAINTIES AND OTHER IMPORTANT FACTORS BEYOND THE COMPANY'S CONTROL THAT COULD CAUSE THE ACTUAL RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS OF THE COMPANY TO BE MATERIALLY DIFFERENT FROM FUTURE RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON NUMEROUS ASSUMPTIONS REGARDING THE COMPANY'S PRESENT AND FUTURE BUSINESS STRATEGIES AND THE ENVIRONMENT IN WHICH THE COMPANY WILL OPERATE IN THE FUTURE. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE NOT GUARANTEES OF FUTURE PERFORMANCE. THERE ARE MANY FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE THE COMPANY'S ACTUAL RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE EXPRESSED IN SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THE COMPANY EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY OBLIGATION OR UNDERTAKING TO DISSEMINATE ANY UPDATES OR REVISIONS TO ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS CONTAINED HEREIN TO REFLECT ANY CHANGE IN THE COMPANY'S EXPECTATIONS WITH REGARD THERETO OR ANY CHANGE IN EVENTS, CONDITIONS OR CIRCUMSTANCES ON WHICH ANY SUCH STATEMENTS ARE BASED. Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them 21 March 2019 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Vitaly Nesis 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial Initial notification notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Full name of Polymetal International plc the entity b) Legal Entity 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 Identifier Code 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares JE00B6T5S470 Identification code b) Nature of the Allotment/grant under DSA (LTIP) transaction c) Price(s) and n/a volume(s) d) Aggregated Description of Aggregated Aggregated Total information Financial Price Volume Aggregate Transaction d Price Ordinary shares 0.00 8,933 0.00 Deferred shares 0.00 12,369 0.00 e) Date of the 20 March 2019 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange transaction Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them 21 March 2019 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Vitaly Savchenko 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial Initial notification notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Full name of Polymetal International plc the entity b) Legal Entity 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 Identifier Code 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares JE00B6T5S470 Identification code b) Nature of the Allotment/grant under DSA (LTIP) transaction c) Price(s) and n/a volume(s) d) Aggregated Description of Aggregated Aggregated Total information Financial Price Volume Aggregate Transaction d Price Ordinary shares 0.00 5,300 0.00 Deferred shares 0.00 7,917 0.00 e) Date of the 20 March 2019 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange transaction Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them 21 March 2019 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sergey Trushin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial Initial notification notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Full name of Polymetal International plc the entity b) Legal Entity 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 Identifier Code 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares JE00B6T5S470 Identification code b) Nature of the Allotment/grant under DSA (LTIP) transaction c) Price(s) and n/a volume(s) d) Aggregated Description of Aggregated Aggregated Total information Financial Price Volume Aggregate Transaction d Price Ordinary shares 0.00 6,808 0.00 Deferred shares 0.00 9,380 0.00 e) Date of the 20 March 2019 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange transaction Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them 21 March 2019 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Roman Shestakov 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial Initial notification notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Full name of Polymetal International plc the entity b) Legal Entity 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 Identifier Code 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares JE00B6T5S470 Identification code b) Nature of the Allotment/grant under DSA (LTIP) transaction c) Price(s) and n/a volume(s) d) Aggregated Description of Aggregated Aggregated Total information Financial Price Volume Aggregate Transaction d Price Ordinary shares 0.00 8,026 0.00 Deferred shares 0.00 10,504 0.00 e) Date of the 20 March 2019 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange transaction Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them 21 March 2019 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Pavel Danilin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial Initial notification notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Full name of Polymetal International plc the entity b) Legal Entity 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 Identifier Code 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares JE00B6T5S470 Identification code b) Nature of the Allotment/grant under DSA (LTIP) transaction c) Price(s) and n/a volume(s) d) Aggregated Description of Aggregated Aggregated Total information Financial Price Volume Aggregate Transaction d Price Ordinary shares 0.00 8,609 0.00 Deferred shares 0.00 9,262 0.00 e) Date of the 20 March 2019 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange transaction Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them 21 March 2019 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Igor Kapshuk 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial Initial notification notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Full name of Polymetal International plc the entity b) Legal Entity 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 Identifier Code 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares JE00B6T5S470 Identification code b) Nature of the Allotment/grant under DSA (LTIP) transaction c) Price(s) and n/a volume(s) d) Aggregated Description of Aggregated Aggregated Total information Financial Price Volume Aggregate Transaction d Price Ordinary shares 0.00 6,933 0.00 Deferred shares 0.00 7,639 0.00 e) Date of the 20 March 2019 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange transaction Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them 21 March 2019 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Valery Tsyplakov 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial Initial notification notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Full name of Polymetal International plc the entity b) Legal Entity 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 Identifier Code 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares JE00B6T5S470 Identification code b) Nature of the Allotment/grant under DSA (LTIP) transaction c) Price(s) and n/a volume(s) d) Aggregated Description of Aggregated Aggregated Total information Financial Price Volume Aggregate Transaction d Price Ordinary shares 0.00 8,721 0.00 Deferred shares 0.00 9,396 0.00 e) Date of the 20 March 2019 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange transaction Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them 21 March 2019 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Maxim Nazimok 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial Initial notification notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Full name of Polymetal International plc the entity b) Legal Entity 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 Identifier Code 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument Ordinary shares JE00B6T5S470 Identification code b) Nature of the Allotment/grant under DSA (LTIP) transaction c) Price(s) and n/a volume(s) d) Aggregated Description of Aggregated Aggregated Total information Financial Price Volume Aggregate Transaction d Price Ordinary shares 0.00 8,402 0.00 Deferred shares 0.00 9,886 0.00 e) Date of the 20 March 2019 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange transaction ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 Category Code: DSH TIDM: POLY Sequence No.: 7923 EQS News ID: 790855 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3b19145caf20682f6ca00262a735d794&application_id=790855&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

