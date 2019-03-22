Stans Energy Corp.: Stans Energy Announces Grant of Stock Options and Shares for Debt Settlement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2019 / Stans Energy Corp. (TSX-V: HRE, OTC: HREEF), ("Stans" or the "Company") announces the grant of Stock Options and Shares for Debt Settlement.

Stock Options

The Company wishes to announce the issuance of 5,900,000 stock options to Directors, Management and Consultants at $0.05 per share for a period of five years from issuance.

Shares for Debt Settlement

The Company reports that COO, Boris Aryev, has been issued 400,000 shares at $0.05 per share to settle partial debt owed from salary arrears dating from April to November 2018. The Company also reports that CFO, Olga Stevens, has been issued 200,000 shares at $0.05 per share to settle partial debt owed from compensation arrears dating from September 2018 to February 2019. The Shares for Debt Settlement Agreement was approved by Stans Board of Directors on March 5th, 2019.

About Stans Energy

Stans Energy Corp. is a resource development company focused on advancing rare and specialty metals properties and processing technologies. Stans is now transitioning into a supplier of materials and technologies that will assist in satisfying the future energy supply, storage and transmission needs of the world. Previously, the Company acquired, among other things, the right to mine the past producing rare earth mine, Kutessay II, in the Kyrgyz Republic. Due to the expropriation actions taken by the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Company is undertaking international arbitration litigation to protect the Company's rights and recover damages estimated at over US$210,000,000, caused by the Republic.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This document includes forward-looking statements as well as historical information. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, use of proceeds from the respective Offering/Agreement, the completion of the respective Offering/Agreement, the continued advancement of the company's general business development, research development and the company's development of mineral exploration projects. When used in this press release, the words "will", "shall", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intent", "may", "project", "plan", "should" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Although Stans Energy Corp. believes that their expectations reflected in these forward looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statement. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements include the potential that fluctuations in the marketplace for the sale of minerals, the inability to implement corporate strategies, the ability to obtain financing and other risks disclosed in our filings made with Canadian Securities Regulators.

