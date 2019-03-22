The "UK Residential Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Floorcovering Market Research 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the UK Residential Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market was published in December 2018. It includes key data such as market size, brand share, reasons for buying specific brands, market forecast, pricing and market data on non-adhesive LVT.
The report covers 74 pages including 34 charts/tables and over 280 contractor and retailer quotes.
Research Programme used for the LVT Report
This report is primarily based on an extensive telephone interview programme with flooring contractors. The key sources of data are as follows:
- telephone market research programme with 104 flooring contractors and retailers involved in the residential LVT market. The flooring contractors/retailers are spread across the UK and cover a range of business sizes.
- desk research using government statistics, construction forecast model, company brochures, trade magazines and other publicly available information.
- discussions with LVT manufacturers and distributors to determine market size.
- data and trends from previous reports on the commercial LVT market published in 2006, 2008, 2011, 2014, 2017.
There are over 280 quotes from flooring contractors and retailers on a range of topics including:
- why do you choose to buy LVT from (name of main LVT supplier)?
- what would you like to improve about (name of main LVT supplier)?
- why were non-adhesive LVT tiles used?
- what design or laying trends have you noticed in the last 12 months?
Scope of LVT Research
This report focuses on the residential luxury vinyl tile (LVT) market. This is defined as contractor installed product in private homes. The sample focuses on the main route to market which is the independent retail sector plus informal sales via contractors who sell direct.
The following installations and routes to market are not included:
- Installations in multi-residential buildings such as nursing homes and student accommodation (included in Commercial LVT report).
- Installations for housebuilders in large housing estates (included in Commercial LVT report).
- DIY.
- Sales via large retail chains such as Carpetright, Tapi and the department store sector.
Key Topics Covered
- Residential LVT market size and forecast growth dry back, non-adhesive, rigid core
- Market share by brand
- Frequency of use of each brand dry back, non-adhesive
- Brand loyalty
- Reasons for selecting LVT supplier total market and by brand
- Ratings of brands price, quality, designs, shop display, samples brochures
- Retail display stands by brand
- Areas for brands to improve
- Non adhesive LVT reasons for use, brands used
- Route to market total and by brand
- Market share by tile design and laying pattern
- Pricing by wear layer and non-adhesive
- Design and laying trends
- Type of floor LVT replacing % by floor type
Companies Mentioned
- Ambiance
- Amtico
- CFS
- Cavalio
- Distinctive
- Earthwerks
- Estilo
- Forbo
- Harvey Maria
- Headlam
- J2 Flooring
- Karndean
- LG Hausys
- Luvanto/QA
- Moduleo
- Neobo
- Polyflor
- Quick Step
- Sienna
- Sierra
- Sirona
- TLC True Forest
- Tarkett
- Tegola
- Vusta
- Wineo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t9w96p/united_kingdom?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190322005350/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Household, Tile