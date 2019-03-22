The "UK Residential Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Floorcovering Market Research 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the UK Residential Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market was published in December 2018. It includes key data such as market size, brand share, reasons for buying specific brands, market forecast, pricing and market data on non-adhesive LVT.

The report covers 74 pages including 34 charts/tables and over 280 contractor and retailer quotes.

Research Programme used for the LVT Report

This report is primarily based on an extensive telephone interview programme with flooring contractors. The key sources of data are as follows:

telephone market research programme with 104 flooring contractors and retailers involved in the residential LVT market. The flooring contractors/retailers are spread across the UK and cover a range of business sizes.

desk research using government statistics, construction forecast model, company brochures, trade magazines and other publicly available information.

discussions with LVT manufacturers and distributors to determine market size.

data and trends from previous reports on the commercial LVT market published in 2006, 2008, 2011, 2014, 2017.

There are over 280 quotes from flooring contractors and retailers on a range of topics including:

why do you choose to buy LVT from (name of main LVT supplier)?

what would you like to improve about (name of main LVT supplier)?

why were non-adhesive LVT tiles used?

what design or laying trends have you noticed in the last 12 months?

Scope of LVT Research

This report focuses on the residential luxury vinyl tile (LVT) market. This is defined as contractor installed product in private homes. The sample focuses on the main route to market which is the independent retail sector plus informal sales via contractors who sell direct.

The following installations and routes to market are not included:

Installations in multi-residential buildings such as nursing homes and student accommodation (included in Commercial LVT report).

Installations for housebuilders in large housing estates (included in Commercial LVT report).

DIY.

Sales via large retail chains such as Carpetright, Tapi and the department store sector.

Key Topics Covered

Residential LVT market size and forecast growth dry back, non-adhesive, rigid core

Market share by brand

Frequency of use of each brand dry back, non-adhesive

Brand loyalty

Reasons for selecting LVT supplier total market and by brand

Ratings of brands price, quality, designs, shop display, samples brochures

Retail display stands by brand

Areas for brands to improve

Non adhesive LVT reasons for use, brands used

Route to market total and by brand

Market share by tile design and laying pattern

Pricing by wear layer and non-adhesive

Design and laying trends

Type of floor LVT replacing % by floor type

Companies Mentioned

Ambiance

Amtico

CFS

Cavalio

Distinctive

Earthwerks

Estilo

Forbo

Harvey Maria

Headlam

J2 Flooring

Karndean

LG Hausys

Luvanto/QA

Moduleo

Neobo

Polyflor

Quick Step

Sienna

Sierra

Sirona

TLC True Forest

Tarkett

Tegola

Vusta

Wineo

