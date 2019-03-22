sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 22.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

170,00 Euro		+2,66
+1,59 %
WKN: A1J39P ISIN: US98138H1014 Ticker-Symbol: W7D 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
WORKDAY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WORKDAY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
169,67
170,00
18:51
169,61
170,05
18:51
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PERNOD RICARD SA
PERNOD RICARD SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PERNOD RICARD SA157,85-0,85 %
WORKDAY INC170,00+1,59 %