sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 22.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

22,65 Euro		-0,35
-1,52 %
WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
22.03.2019 | 17:53
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Publication relating to a transparency notification

Summary of the notification

As at 19 March 2019 Intervest Offices & Warehouses received a transparency notification dated 19 March 2019 from Degroof Petercam Asset Management SA, stating that it holds 3,18% of the voting rights in Intervest following the acquisition or transfer of securities conferring voting rights or voting rights, and has therefore exceeded the notification threshold of 3%.

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Transparency notification (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f1ca819a-3635-4917-b4fd-4affc6b7e28c)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)