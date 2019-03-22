Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Publication relating to a transparency notification

Summary of the notification
As at 19 March 2019 Intervest Offices & Warehouses received a transparency notification dated 19 March 2019 from Degroof Petercam Asset Management SA, stating that it holds 3,18% of the voting rights in Intervest following the acquisition or transfer of securities conferring voting rights or voting rights, and has therefore exceeded the notification threshold of 3%.
