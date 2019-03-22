Marsh McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC) today announced that the European Commission approved its acquisition of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc. All regulatory and competition authority approvals required to close the transaction have now been satisfied.

A hearing at the UK High Court has been set for March 29, 2019. Subject to the Court's approval, the transaction is expected to close on April 1.

About Marsh McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The company's more than 65,000 colleagues advise clients in over 130 countries. With annual revenue over $15 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading firms. Marsh advises individual and commercial clients of all sizes on insurance broking and innovative risk management solutions. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations meet the health, wealth and career needs of a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients. For more information, visit mmc.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @mmc_global or subscribe to BRINK

