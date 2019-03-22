Maggie Flanigan Studio To Host Summer Acting Program in New York

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2019 / The respected conservatory for professional actors, Maggie Flanigan Studio (https://www.maggieflaniganstudio.com/) has announced that registration is now open for its highly acclaimed summer acting program in New York, also known as the Meisner Summer Intensive. The Meisner Summer Intensive begins June 10 at the studio's Manhattan location. Applications are now being accepted.

This six-week summer intensive is the most challenging of the summer acting programs offered in New York City. Grounded in the Meisner Technique, participants work through many of the core aspects of Meisner actor training. In this six week acting intensive, actors explore the first phase of the studio's two-year acting program on a rigorous, condensed schedule, learning the fundamentals of acting developed by Sanford Meisner.

Through the six weeks, students begin to understand more deeply what mastery of the craft of acting is about. They work at a level of sophistication beyond simple acting classes as they practice active listening, nurturing the imagination, and honing an ability to "live truthfully under imaginary circumstance." These are some of the definitive goals of Meisner training.

Charlie Sandlan, the executive director and Head of Acting at Maggie Flanigan Studio, believes that mastery of the craft of acting is a lifetime pursuit. "The Meisner Summer Intensive can help professional actors accelerate their understanding of the art form," he says, "it allows them to develop foundational skills, and begin their lifetime journey toward mastery."

This is a rich and rewarding experience for any actor willing to put in the intense effort needed to make real progress in a short time frame, he adds.

Here is what a few past participants have said about the MFS Summer Intensive: "Before I came to the studio I had no idea what acting was," says former student Carolina Solorzano. "I had no foundation and I didn't know where to begin; I didn't know how to approach it. The training I received here at the studio was comprehensive. I learned a lot. One of the things that just sticks out the most is being vulnerable. And I also realized that for me to learn behavior, I need to understand myself - and that way I'll be able to respond truthfully."

The Meisner Technique is the most productive and proven way to teach acting fundamentals - and the Maggie Flanigan Studio is considered the elite studio for instruction in this technique. To learn more visit: Maggie Flanigan Studio Summer Acting Program.

