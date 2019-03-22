OL GROUPE: EXCLUSIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH ASVEL

Olympique Lyonnais confirms that it has entered exclusive discussions with ASVEL SASP to take a minority stake in the Villeurbanne basketball club.
The exclusive period extends until 30 June 2019.
This investment would strengthen ties between two of the Lyon region's emblematic sports clubs.
|OL GROUPE
Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65
Email: investisseurs@ol.fr
www.ol.fr
|Euronext Paris - Segment B
INDICES: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Services CAC Travel & Leisure
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
Télécharger le PDF
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com