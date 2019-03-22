sprite-preloader
WKN: A0MJ2F ISIN: FR0010428771 
Aktie:
22.03.2019
Actusnews Wire

OL GROUPE: EXCLUSIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH ASVEL

Olympique Lyonnais confirms that it has entered exclusive discussions with ASVEL SASP to take a minority stake in the Villeurbanne basketball club.

The exclusive period extends until 30 June 2019.

This investment would strengthen ties between two of the Lyon region's emblematic sports clubs.

OL GROUPE
Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65
Email: investisseurs@ol.fr
www.ol.fr		Euronext Paris - Segment B
INDICES: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Services CAC Travel & Leisure
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
