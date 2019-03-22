OL GROUPE: EXCLUSIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH ASVEL

Olympique Lyonnais confirms that it has entered exclusive discussions with ASVEL SASP to take a minority stake in the Villeurbanne basketball club.

The exclusive period extends until 30 June 2019.

This investment would strengthen ties between two of the Lyon region's emblematic sports clubs.

