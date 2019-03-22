Ultra Reserve from Hub Culture: A New Economic Engine for Conservation Debuts at Grounded Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new conservation finance mechanism has been unveiled at the Grounded Summit, a solutions oriented gathering of scientists, technologists and conservation leaders collaborating on climate change solutions.

Ultra, the Bermuda based digital asset exchange platform managed by Hub Culture, revealed Ultra Reserve, a new financial token tool for forest and wilderness conservation.

Ultra Reserve is part of the Ultra digital asset management system and connected to a tokenized asset exchange. Tokenized assets are digital representations of physical assets which can be compiled, managed and exchanged.

Ultra Reserve tokens are digital, liquid and connected to the Ultra Exchange. The initial kickstart to the system enables the protection of forested land and wilderness through direct purchase and placement into trust for perpetual protection. Tokens related to the value of the land under protection are then issued for sale or trade linked to the value of that land.

Ultra Reserve tokens can be linked to many types of qualified land protection projects where the land is legally preserved from development or in trust. The qualification process for token issuance is managed through a digital contracting and legal terms library managed by Hub Culture, with the first projects linked to land purchases by Hub Culture held in perpetual trust.

Aspects of Ultra Assets like Ultra Reserve include immutable ledger issuance and blockchain integration of identity and purchase data connected to the project. Trading is connected to Ven, the world's longest running and most stable digital asset. Ven provides a liquidity mechanism for Ultra Reserve and connection to additional asset trading pairs managed by Hub Culture.

Reserve joins Ultra Carbon, a tokenized carbon asset launched in 2018 and available to qualified buyers via Ultra and Hub Culture. Together, these TAOs are the foundation of a coming wave of Digital Environmental Assets created by Hub Culture to help remove externalities from the wider economy by turning them into quantifiable assets. By doing so, the ability for businesses and consumers in the Hub Culture community to tackle grand societal challenges like preservation, climate change and other issues becomes more feasible.

