'Project LocalEyes' Awarded Google News Initiative Grant

LONDON, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Grant from the Digital News Innovation Fund, part of the Google News Initiative

"Project LocalEyes" is a new app that will enable SMEs to reach their target local customers with digital display advertising, using the inventory of trusted local news publishers' websites

Launched as a joint venture between Mediaforce and Ashley Highfield

A "win-win" for local businesses and local publishers - app will help publishers sell through more of their web advertising inventory to local businesses at a higher yield and allow SMEs to specifically reach local customers

"Project LocalEyes", a joint venture between Mediaforce and Ashley Highfield (former CEO of Johnston Press) has won a grant from the Digital News Innovation Fund, a European programme which is part of the Google News Initiative designed to help journalism thrive in the digital age, to support the launch of a new app.

"Project LocalEyes" will be a simple and quick to use app which enables SMEs to specifically reach their target, local customers with digital display advertising using the inventory of trusted local news publishers' websites via the successful pan-regional publishing industry digital advertising network 1XL.

The app was conceived by Ashley Highfield and is one of only 12 UK-based initiatives to receive support from Google in this funding round.

