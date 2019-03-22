Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison Issues Outlook on Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2019 / Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) is currently in the dose-escalation portion of the Phase Ib/II study of its BTK inhibitor vecabrutinib, and the first signs of clinical efficacy are expected in the upcoming doses. The drug is being tested in a range of B-cell malignancies where BTK inhibitors have historically shown some activity. The company will provide its next clinical update at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress in June 2019. In this note we review the clinical data to date and provide our clinical outlook.

Our valuation remains relatively unchanged at $241m (from $243m) albeit slightly lower per share ($2.92 diluted from $2.97). We expect to update our valuation with increasing data released from the ongoing vecabrutinib study. We forecast that the company will need an additional $115m in capital to reach profitability in 2023.

Click here to view the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Dr Nathaniel Calloway, +1 646 653 7036

healthcare@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research

Twitter: www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube: www.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison Investment Research Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/539841/Edison-Issues-Outlook-on-Sunesis-Pharmaceuticals-SNSS