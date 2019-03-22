Airbeam 60Ghz Holdings Ltd.: Airbeam Closes Groundbreaking 5G Deal

The acquisition of technology from U.S. semiconductor manufacturer puts Airbeam at the forefront of the 5G telecom revolution.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2019 / Airbeam 60Ghz Holdings Ltd. ("Airbeam") has closed its acquisition of cutting-edge 5G-focused wireless technology from a major publicly listed U.S. semiconductor manufacturer.

The deal opens up a global opportunity in 5G and IoT (Internet of Things) that will form the building blocks of the Smart City infrastructure.

5G, the next generation of cellular mobile communications, promises data speeds many times faster than the current 4G system, and could lead to lower costs, higher capacity and much greater device connectivity.

The Smart City initiative uses information and communication technologies to improve transportation, safety, energy use, as well as other infrastructure issues, for a better quality of life and greater competitiveness. For instance, sensors on light poles can register a gunshot and send police to the scene even before a 911 call is made. Smart traffic lights can decrease travel times by adjusting to changing traffic patterns.

The asset purchase by privately held Airbeam 60Ghz Holdings (1165438 BC Ltd.) includes licenses to build the next-generation 60 Gigahertz ("60Ghz") products including WiGig and WiHD technologies. These new wireless solutions make high-speed connectivity to the internet possible without fiber optic cables.

Included in the purchase are millions of sale-ready chipsets ready to be shipped to customers, a backlog of orders to longstanding clients, and a roadmap offering rapid growth potential.

Airbeam will assume the contract manufacturer relationships and the associated manufacturing channels. Airbeam has already begun active sales discussions with a roster of international clients.

"We are thrilled to have completed this acquisition," says Airbeam Director Yan Zhang. "There has been a clear roadmap in place for this technology since day one, so we're excited to hit the ground running with sales across the globe."

In addition to supporting existing customers, Airbeam has started work on the next generation of products to propel the next phase of growth and power the Smart Cities of the future.

"The 5G revolution, which has been talked about for years now, is finally upon us and with its arrival, we're set to see an explosion in high-speed opportunities," added Zhang. "Put simply, 5G will change the way we consume data, and as the lynchpin of the systems that will deliver it, our entry into 60 Ghz space unlocks a global opportunity to capitalize on this rapidly expanding industry."

