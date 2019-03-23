Eyes on Walls Announces Exclusive Gaming Arts Collaboration With Ubisoft

MONTREAL, QUEBEC / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2019 / Eyes on Walls announced today that it has entered into a long-term collaboration agreement with Ubisoft®. The leading art publisher and online gallery has been granted exclusive license to feature collectable artwork from all of the gaming giant's world-renowned franchises on its platform. With a mix of iconic and never-seen-before visuals, and price points to suit all budgets, this collaboration is sure to appeal not only to diehard gamers, but also lovers of popular culture and graphically arresting art.

Assasin's Creed Artwork - Ezio 1

Art from the video game Assasin's Creed. Eyes On Walls has partnered with Ubisoft to bring high-quality art prints from top video games.

Launching with a selection of vibrant, edgy imagery from Assassin's Creed®, Far Cry® and Watch Dogs®, the collection will expand to include hundreds of images of fan-favourite players and scenes, with new franchises and content rolling out on a monthly basis.

The visual artistry of video games is gaining recognition on its own merits - V&A museum director Tristram Hunt recently counted them among 'the most important design disciplines of our time.' For Eyes on Walls, which supports an exciting roster of emerging and established artists whose oeuvre skews towards an urban, contemporary aesthetic, the expansion into the cutting-edge discipline of gaming arts represents a natural evolution.

Orders for Eyes on Walls' art prints are printed on demand, hand-packaged and shipped worldwide from its state-of-the-art facilities in Montreal. The exclusive artworks featured on its platform are available in an accessibly priced variety of dimensions and archival-quality formats, which include framed and unframed fine art prints, museum-mounted canvas prints, handmade ash-wood art block framing and - depending on the suitability of the particular image - metal prints. Browse the entire Eyes on Walls x Ubisoft collaboration at eyesonwalls.com

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher, and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin's Creed, Just Dance, Tom Clancy's video game series, Rayman, Far Cry and Watch Dogs. The teams throughout Ubisoft's worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets, and PCs. For the 2017-18 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated sales of €1,732 million. To learn more, please visit www.ubisoft.com.

