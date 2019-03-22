Shoal Games Ltd. Announces Proposed Change of Name to "Kidoz Inc."

ANGUILLA, BWI / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2019 / Shoal Games Ltd. (TSXV: SGW) (the "Company"), kid-tech software developer, owner of the Rooplay edu-games platform (www.rooplay.com), owner of the Kidoz content discovery network (www.kidoz.net), owner of the Kidoz safe operating system, and publisher of the Rooplay Originals games library, announced today that its shareholders, by written consent of the holders of 70.6 % of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, which exceeds the minimum shareholding required under the by-laws of the Company for shareholder action in writing, have resolved to change the name of the Company to "Kidoz Inc." and amend the articles of incorporation of the Company accordingly, subject to approval and acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

"Management decided to make the name change to better reflect the Company's strategy and focus on kid technology," commented Jason Williams, Co-CEO of Shoal Games. "Kidoz is a powerful brand that has excellent awareness in the market and established trust with our brand partners and customers. We are committed to bringing safe and engaging content and systems to our clients and the name Kidoz best reflects this mission."

The Anguilla Registrar of Companies has authorized the use of the proposed new name by the Company. The Company is working with the TSX Venture Exchange to obtain its approval of the proposed name change as soon as possible. The Company will be filing articles of amendment with the Anguilla Registrar of Companies to effect the contemplated change of name as soon as the name change has been conditionally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange.

For full details of the Company's operations and financial results, please refer to the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov or the Shoal Games Ltd. corporate website at http://investor.shoalgames.com or on the www.sedar.com website.

About Shoal Games Ltd.

Shoal Games Ltd. (TSXV:SGW) (www.shoalgames.com) is the owner of the Rooplay EdTech games platform (www.rooplay.com) and the Kidoz content discovery network (Kidoz.net). Rooplay's curated games platform empowers children with inspired play, engagement and innovative learning. These games feature Garfield, Moomin, Mr. Men, Little Miss, Pororo, Peter Rabbit or Mr. Bean, which offers families a handpicked and growing selection of educational games for a monthly subscription fee. Kidoz is a mobile content discovery and recommendation platform for kids, reaching over 50 million children worldwide. Kidoz helps app developers and device makers generate revenue from their work in a COPPA-compliant way that respects their values, using sponsored content recommendations. The Rooplay platform uses the same subscription business model as Netflix, but substitute's passive video content with active learning games designed to inspire children to success.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by the company) contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to anticipated future success of the company. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the company. For a description of additional risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Specifically, readers should read the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 21, 2019, and the prospectus filed under Rule 424(b) of the Securities Act on March 9, 2005 and the SB2 filed July 17, 2007, and the TSX Venture Exchange Listing Application for Common Shares filed on June 29, 2015 on SEDAR, for a more thorough discussion of the Company's financial position and results of operations, together with a detailed discussion of the risk factors involved in an investment in Shoal Games Ltd.

For more information contact:

Henry Bromley

CFO

ir@shoalgames.com

(888) 374-2163

SOURCE: Shoal Games Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/539877/Shoal-Games-Ltd-Announces-Proposed-Change-of-Name-to-Kidoz-Inc