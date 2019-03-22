Edison Investment Research - Food & Drink - Evolva: Evolva has received a letter from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which has identified a study for which it could not complete its review, and it has requested more information. This letter has come shortly ahead of the expected regulatory registration. Evolva is co-operating with the EPA to resolve the issue, but this is very likely to result in a delay. At this stage it is unclear how long the delay will be, but we assume it could be c 12 months. Our fair value moves to CHF0.53 per share from CHF0.56 per share.ISIN: CH0021218067

