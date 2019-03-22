Sunesis is currently in the dose-escalation portion of the Phase Ib/II study of its BTK inhibitor vecabrutinib, and the first signs of clinical efficacy are expected in the upcoming doses. The drug is being tested in a range of B-cell malignancies where BTK inhibitors have historically shown some activity. The company will provide its next clinical update at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress in June 2019. In this note we review the clinical data to date and provide our clinical outlook.

