Freegold Ventures has granted South32 (an A$19.0bn market cap major demerged from BHP in 2015) an option to earn up to a 70% interest in Shorty Creek by investing US$30m, of which at least US$10m will be in the form of exploration expenditure. Freegold will remain the operator. However, South32's (time deferred) option effectively represents a validation of the exploration potential at Shorty Creek and (significantly) allows it to be further explored and validated with no further share dilution to Freegold investors.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...