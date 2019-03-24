Energent Media: TopHatRank and Mealthy MultiPot Win Best SEO Campaign at Interactive 2019 Marketing Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2019 / Mealthy, the company behind the popular MultiPot electric pressure cooker - was recently honored with two awards alongside search and social marketing firm, TopHatRank, at the annual Interactive Marketing Awards (IMAs).
Winners of both the Best Low Budget Campaign and Best SEO Campaign, the two companies came away as commanding presences at the awards show and proved SEO can be done successfully on a shoestring budget. The event, held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, highlighted the leading interactive marketing campaigns in a variety of categories.
The collaboration between the two companies was the third IMA award for TopHatRank.
TopHatRank is a nationally recognized digital marketing company that has roots in Los Angeles, CA. The company provides comprehensive SEO strategy and audit services for e-commerce platforms, small businesses, and large-scale enterprises. Their 97 percent customer retention rate has gained them national attention, leading to multiple high-profile speaking engagements at conferences around the world.
The IMAs are presented in association with PubCon and produced by the team behind the US Search Awards. The IMAs honor excellence in interactive marketing campaigns from agencies and in-house teams that are delivering the highest-quality work from around the world.
Interactive Marketing covers a suite of categories and fields including digital campaigns, content, search and integrated campaigns, and social media tools. Judges base their decisions on a high standard of results ranging from ROI to innovative and creative solutions.
