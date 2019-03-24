Energent Media: TopHatRank and Mealthy MultiPot Win Best SEO Campaign at Interactive 2019 Marketing Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2019 / Mealthy, the company behind the popular MultiPot electric pressure cooker - was recently honored with two awards alongside search and social marketing firm, TopHatRank, at the annual Interactive Marketing Awards (IMAs).

Winners of both the Best Low Budget Campaign and Best SEO Campaign, the two companies came away as commanding presences at the awards show and proved SEO can be done successfully on a shoestring budget. The event, held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, highlighted the leading interactive marketing campaigns in a variety of categories.

Mealthy , led by Tiana Dragos, tapped TopHatRank for its SEO marketing campaign to improve exposure of its brand, leading to dual winning entries in the IMAs amid stiff competition. The entries were evaluated by a panel of judges with extensive experience and expertise across a range of vocations within the marketing industry.

Mealthy and TopHatRank won against shortlist competitors Freestone Digital Media & Fashionable Canes and Milestone & Lacroix Restaurant in the category for Best Low Budget Campaign. Similarly, they prevailed over seven other shortlist competitors for Best SEO Campaign - one of the most reputed classes of IMAs.

The collaboration between the two companies was the third IMA award for TopHatRank.

Mealthy and TopHatRank's dual wins in the Best Low Budget Campaign and Best SEO Campaign highlight how a powerful SEO strategy can provide compelling results, even with a modest financial runway. TopHatRank's expertise and proven track record were what truly propelled Mealthy to be one of the top pressure cooking brands in the country.

TopHatRank is a nationally recognized digital marketing company that has roots in Los Angeles, CA. The company provides comprehensive SEO strategy and audit services for e-commerce platforms, small businesses, and large-scale enterprises. Their 97 percent customer retention rate has gained them national attention, leading to multiple high-profile speaking engagements at conferences around the world.

Mealthy is a consumer cooking product company behind the highly successful Mealthy programmable electric pressure cooker. Offering an innovative method for cooking gourmet meals in mere minutes, Mealthy also furnishes numerous recipe options for dietary restraints and occasions of all kinds using their products.

The IMAs are presented in association with PubCon and produced by the team behind the US Search Awards. The IMAs honor excellence in interactive marketing campaigns from agencies and in-house teams that are delivering the highest-quality work from around the world.

Sponsored by Optmyzer , Don't Panic, PubCon, and brand ambassador Dixon Jones, the event hosted an audience of more than 200 senior professionals in the digital marketing and influencer industry.

Interactive Marketing covers a suite of categories and fields including digital campaigns, content, search and integrated campaigns, and social media tools. Judges base their decisions on a high standard of results ranging from ROI to innovative and creative solutions.

TopHatRank and Mealthy came away as only a handful of pairs to win multiple awards at the 2019 event.

